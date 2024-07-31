Lovekesh was evicted based on the voting system among the housemates. Those who voted against him were Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan, and Ranvir Shorey

Bigg Boss OTT 3 (Pic/X)

Since this morning, cyberspace has been flooded with reports of Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik being evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3. While these were just rumors earlier in the day, they have now been confirmed on the show.

The latest update from the controversial reality show is that contestants Lovekesh and Armaan Malik have been officially evicted.

Armaan Malik and Lovekesh Kataria officially evicted

Lovekesh was evicted based on the voting system among the housemates. Those who voted against him were Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan, and Ranvir Shorey. Armaan Malik, who has been receiving a lot of criticism from netizens worldwide due to his marriage, was voted out by the audience. Thus ending their journey on the controversial reality TV show.

They say goodbyes are the hardest, and the remaining contestants proved that, with Ranvir Shorey looking devastated, Sana Makbul shedding a tear and much more.

However, fans are not happy with Lovekesh's eviction. Many took to 'X' to share their disappointment with the makers. One wrote, "Bigg Boss lost his aura after doing cheap tactics & without #LuvKataria , Shivani & #VishalPandey they’re makers show they all were eliminated unfairly…"

Another netizen penned, "Finally in today's episode it's clear that My voting Trends are always correct I told this #LuvKataria can't be evict by votes he topped at no.1 (sic.)"

One user said, "This is not Fair 😏😏 You Already won hearts ♥️ of Millions People Kataria Bro."

Another wrote, "The agenda was clear of the most ‘scripted’ so called reality show. Use influencer’s clout & make their contenders win! "

Check out Lovekesh's first post after eviction:

What was being reported earlier:

The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is almost here, and everyone is excited to see who will win. With constant speculation about the winner, the producers surprised everyone by having a double elimination just two days before the finale. Lovekesh Kataria (Luv Kataria), Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, and Armaan Malik were all up for eviction, but to everyone's surprise, Lovekesh and Armaan were eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Armaan Malik made headlines after he slapped his co-housemate Vishal Pandey in the controversial reality show.

When Armaan’s first wife and former contestant Payal Malik made a surprise visit, she confronted Vishal about his comments on Armaan’s second wife Kritika Malik, who too is a contestant in the show.

"What you said about Kritika is unacceptable! She’s a mother and a wife, and you need to respect that,” Payal told Vishal.

Vishal, who had previously confessed his feelings for Kritika, said: "I like Kritika, and I feel guilty about it.”

After Payal left, Armaan went to talk to Vishal about the same and the two argued. The argument led to using abusive language for each other and then in the heat of the moment Armaan slapped Vishal.