The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is almost here, and everyone is excited to see who will win. With constant speculation about the winner, the producers surprised everyone by having a double elimination just two days before the finale. Lovekesh Kataria (Luv Kataria), Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, and Armaan Malik were all up for eviction, but to everyone's surprise, Lovekesh and Armaan were eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3.

This double elimination has caused a lot of debate, with many people online saying that Lovekesh's elimination was unfair. According to media sources, Lovekesh was removed by Ranvir Shorey, who seems to have been given special powers to eliminate contestants. It's clear that the decision wasn't based on audience votes, leaving many fans unhappy.

Elvish Yadav outraged after Lovekesh's shocking eviction,:

As per ‘The Khabri’, an account on X, “#LuvKataria and #ArmaanMalik have been ELIMINATED FROM THE HOUSE.” Apparently, the two will walk out of the house in a surprise mid-week eviction.

If the reports are deemed to be true, the finalists who will compete for the trophy are Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Kritika Malik, Ranvir Shorey, and Rapper Naezy.

Armaan Malik made headlines after he slapped his co-housemate Vishal Pandey in the controversial reality show.

When Armaan’s first wife and former contestant Payal Malik made a surprise visit, she confronted Vishal about his comments on Armaan’s second wife Kritika Malik, who too is a contestant in the show.

"What you said about Kritika is unacceptable! She’s a mother and a wife, and you need to respect that,” Payal told Vishal.

Vishal, who had previously confessed his feelings for Kritika, said: "I like Kritika, and I feel guilty about it.”

After Payal left, Armaan went to talk to Vishal about the same and the two argued.

The argument led to using abusive language for each other and then in the heat of the moment Armaan slapped Vishal.

Recently, Armaan and Kritika’s doctored video went viral. JioCinema, in their complaint, asked the cyber cell to catch the person behind distorting the alleged intimate video.

A JioCinema spokesperson stated in an official statement: "JioCinema adheres to strict programming standards and guidelines to ensure the quality and appropriateness of any content that streams on our platform. 'Bigg Boss OTT', which was streamed on JioCinema, did not have any such content. The video clip in circulation is doctored to include obscenity and is fake."

