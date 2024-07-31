If the reports are deemed to be true, the finalists who will compete for the trophy are Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Kritika Malik, Ranvir Shorey, and Rapper Naezy

As the contestants inch closer to the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', it has been reported that Armaan Malik and Lovekesh Kataria will be eliminated. As per ‘The Khabri’, an account on X, “#LuvKataria and #ArmaanMalik have been ELIMINATED FROM THE HOUSE.” Apparently, the two will walk out of the house in a surprise mid-week eviction.

EXCLUSIVE AND CONFIRMED#LuvKataria and #ArmaanMalik have been ELIMINATED FROM THE HOUSE — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) July 30, 2024

Armaan Malik made headlines after he slapped his co-housemate Vishal Pandey in the controversial reality show.

When Armaan’s first wife and former contestant Payal Malik made a surprise visit, she confronted Vishal about his comments on Armaan’s second wife Kritika Malik, who too is a contestant in the show.

"What you said about Kritika is unacceptable! She’s a mother and a wife, and you need to respect that,” Payal told Vishal.

Vishal, who had previously confessed his feelings for Kritika, said: "I like Kritika, and I feel guilty about it.”

After Payal left, Armaan went to talk to Vishal about the same and the two argued.

The argument led to using abusive language for each other and then in the heat of the moment Armaan slapped Vishal.

Recently, Armaan and Kritika’s doctored video went viral. JioCinema, in their complaint, asked the cyber cell to catch the person behind distorting the alleged intimate video.

A JioCinema spokesperson stated in an official statement: "JioCinema adheres to strict programming standards and guidelines to ensure the quality and appropriateness of any content that streams on our platform. 'Bigg Boss OTT', which was streamed on JioCinema, did not have any such content. The video clip in circulation is doctored to include obscenity and is fake."

"We are committed to protecting the integrity of JioCinema and the trust our viewers place in us. The creation and circulation of this fake clip is a matter of very serious concern. Our teams are working towards identifying the origins of this clip and will initiate action against those responsible for creating and distributing such defamatory content against 'Bigg Boss OTT' and JioCinema," added the spokesperson.

