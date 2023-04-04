Karan Sharma on Sasural Simar Ka 2 going from saas-bahu to fantasy

Television actor Karan Sharma discusses the supernatural turn of events in Sasural Simar Ka 2

Karan Sharma

Almost two years after a successful run, the makers of Sasural Simar Ka 2 have changed the plot, and are currently moving into the supernatural space. Karan Sharma, who became a household name after shows including Ek Nayi Pehchaan and Pavitra Rishta, believes it is a natural progression. 'Generally, saas-bahu dramas will not add supernatural elements unless the [original] story is over, or they wish to experiment. Audiences are enjoying the genre, [as seen with] Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bhediya, and Kantara. We believe the audience will enjoy the mix of drama and fantasy [on television also] as long as it is justified,” says the actor, who was originally set to be part of the first season, but things didn’t materialise.

When Sharma received the 'last-minute' call to join the cast of Sasural Simar Ka 2, the actor was thrilled. He believed that the universe wanted him to be part of the show. 'I had just wrapped up a short film in Dehradun, where I was playing an army officer. Within an hour of the mock test, I was confirmed,' he says, adding that he was surprised to be roped in to play the younger brother, Vivaan Oswal. 'When I got this role, I had [asked the makers] if they were sure about casting me as the younger brother. They needed an actor who looked 24, and I somehow fit the bill at 34. In our industry, the requirement has always been to look young, and that works in my favour.'

Also Read: Shrenu Parikh: Was rash about my decisions in initial days

Ask him if television ever got too monotonous for him, and he is quick to refute it, saying that he never repeated himself. 'Luckily, I have been getting different roles. My character now is the closest to the real me. Of course, Vivaan has extra energy and bubbliness, which was a challenge for me to showcase.'