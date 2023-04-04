Shrenu Parikh: Was rash about my decisions in initial days

Maitree actor Shrenu Parikh reflects on her 10-year career on TV

With hindsight, comes objectivity. Shrenu Parikh will agree. The television actor, who has enjoyed a 10-year career that is dotted with varied roles, can reassess her moves without bias today. But it is the present, not the past, that she is focussed on. Her latest offering, Maitree, a show that revolves around friendship, has completed 50 episodes and is all set to take a six-year leap. In a candid chat with mid-day, Parikh talks about why the show stands out for her, and her learnings from a decade in showbiz.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

Maitree depicts how a friend, not a partner, can be your soulmate. Your take?

We are completing 50 episodes today. Maitree is not a typical masala show, it depicts a mature friendship, and selfless love. Your friends never leave your side; partners could break up [over a conflict] or have compatibility issues. In friendship, the person is accepted with their flaws, and your friend circle plays an important role in shaping up your life. I feel that friendship is above soulmates.

The show is taking a six year leap. Comment?

This six-year leap will bring a lot of twists and turns in the story. [But what] I am most excited about is to start shooting with Bhaweeka [Chaudhary]. All of us missed her because her character was in a coma.

You made your OTT debut with the Gujarati show, Kshadyantra. How do you view the quality of Gujarati content?

The Gujarati entertainment industry is still in its early days. Although the good [shows] don’t fare well sometimes, there are interesting concepts that are being explored. Kshadyantra was a political thriller drama.

You have been a television actor for over a decade. Do you feel your potential has not been recognised yet?

I am grateful for my journey. If you don’t face failure, how will you know the successful phase? If you don’t go through the downs, you won’t enjoy the ups. I have seen both, and have no regrets. It has been a great learning experience. I have made a few mistakes, but I don’t regret them, because otherwise, the good [decisions] wouldn’t have stood out.

What are some of your learnings over the years?

In the initial phase of my career, when I didn’t have much experience, I was a little rash about my decisions. I should have had [a better] understanding about the kind of shows I should be doing. I should have taken up [roles] that were closer to my age then. Secondly, I took a two-and-a-half year break after Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, which is something I shouldn’t have done. While the industry has been kind to me, I feel those are one’s golden years that shouldn’t have been wasted. But then again, had I been doing a show at that time, Ishqbaaaz wouldn’t have happened. I have no regrets about my choices, but I should have reacted better.

How do you go about ensuring that you do not repeat your characters?

There is no assurance about how a story will ultimately shape up. Things change as and when a show goes on floor. In the initial days, we would hear the story narration, which would be similar to every show at the time. But now, I ensure I get a full narration of my character and its arc. I choose only after that.

Has saying no to roles become easier over time?

Yes, but more than that, hearing a no has become easier. I have experienced not getting the roles I wanted, and it can be heart-breaking. There are few roles you badly wish to do, but things don’t always work out. You have to accept it, move on and give another audition.