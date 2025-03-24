Aasif Sheikh faints while shooting for Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, rushed to hospital for first aid before being brought back to Mumbai

Aasif Sheikh

Listen to this article Aasif Sheikh faints on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain set during shoot, rushed back to Mumbai x 00:00

Aasif Sheikh, who is known for his role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, has been rushed to the hospital after he suddenly fainted during the shooting of the show today, on March 24. Reports suggest that Aasif was shooting for his show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain when the incident took place. He was immediately taken to the hospital for first aid, and after receiving medication at the shoot location, he was promptly brought back to Mumbai.

A source close to the development told Indian Express that the 60-year-old is feeling better now. The source revealed to the news portal, “He fainted on the sets due to exhaustion and is doing fine now. He was quickly rushed to the doctor for proper medical attention.”

According to a Zoom source, “The shoot was exhausting and had intense fighting scenes. During one such scene, Aasif suddenly felt unwell and collapsed on the set. After receiving initial medical attention, he was immediately brought to Mumbai for further treatment.”

While he has been brought back to Mumbai, any further update on his health condition is still awaited.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain writer passes away

It was a tough day on the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain set. Earlier during the day, India Forums revealed that the serial’s writer, Manoj Santoshi, passed away after battling liver cancer for a long time. “Manoj passed away early morning today in his hometown Aligarh. His family was present with him,” the source said.

About Aasif Sheikh’s Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is a comedy show that revolves around two neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris, in which the husbands are attracted to each other's wives and attempt various ultimately unsuccessful and hilarious techniques to impress them.

Aasif's character, Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, is an unsuccessful insurance agent. He is Anita's husband and is often called 'Nalla' for being unemployed. He has fallen for the simple-minded Angoori Tiwari, his neighbour. He is known to be highly educated but still won't do a regular job due to his ego. His plans to woo Angoori usually fail due to her naivety.