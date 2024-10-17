Aasif Sheikh who shares a great camaraderie with Salman Khan shared how the actor was very confident about walking away after creating a mess given his superstar status

Aasif Sheikh, Salman Khan Pic/Instagram

'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' actor Aasif Sheikh who worked alongside Salman Khan in the 1998 film Bandhan recalled an incident where the superstar drove his car on the footpath. Aasif who shares a great camaraderie with Salman shared how the actor was very confident about walking away after creating a mess given his superstar status, but this one time things didn’t go as planned.

When Salman Khan was caught driving on the footpath

In an interview with Lallantop, Aasif revealed that Salman owned an Esteem back in the day and once asked the actor to hop along while they were returning for a shoot location. He said, “We were young then and Salman had an Esteem at that time. He made me sit next to him and he started driving everywhere on the footpath, on the road. I said, ‘Salman, pakde jayenge (we will get caught).’ He said, ‘Pakde jayenge toh yaar Salman Khan hain ghabrao mat. (Even if we get caught, don’t worry, Salman Khan is with you).”

In no time, a traffic police personnel pulled them over and failed to recognise Salman, which got them in trouble. Aasif recalled, “He rolled down the window and the traffic police actually did not recognise him. He was like ‘Isne toh pehchana nahi. Maine kaha shirt utaar shayad pehchan le. (He said he didn’t recognise me. I said, ‘Take off your shirt, he might recognise you then).”

About Aasif Sheikh’s 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai'

‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’ is a comedy show which revolves around two neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris, in which the husbands are attracted to each other's wives and attempt various ultimately unsuccessful and hilarious techniques to impress them.

Aasif's character of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra is an unsuccessful insurance agent. He is Anita's husband and is often called 'Nalla' for being unemployed, he has fallen for the simple-minded Angoori Tiwari, his neighbour. He is known to be highly educated but still won't do a regular job out of his ego. His plans to woo Angoori usually fail due to her naivety.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film ‘Sikandar’ and hosting the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 18.