Abhijeet Sawant Birthday 2024: All you need to know about the singer

Abhijeet Sawant

Abhijeet Sawant became a household name in 2005 when he won the first-ever season of Indian Idol, one of India’s most popular reality singing competitions. His journey from a regular guy with big dreams to a national sensation made him a fan favorite, and his win marked the beginning of a new chapter in Indian television, opening doors for many aspiring singers across the country. But with over a decade and a half since his victory, many are left wondering: where is Abhijeet Sawant today?

After his win, Abhijeet quickly capitalized on his fame, releasing his debut album Aapka Abhijeet Sawant in 2005. The album was a hit, with songs like “Mohabbatein Lutaunga” becoming an anthem for many. His next album, Junoon, also gained popularity, helping him solidify his presence in the music industry.

In addition to his albums, he dabbled in playback singing for Bollywood, contributing songs to films like Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Tees Maar Khan. Though his Bollywood playback career didn’t take off as some may have expected, he remained an active figure in the music industry through live performances and various other projects.

Over the years, Sawant has explored more than just singing. He tried his hand at acting, making his Bollywood debut with Lottery (2009), although the film didn’t make much of a splash.

Abhijeet has also maintained his presence on television. In 2008, he participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye along with his wife, Shilpa, showing off another side of his talent. He later became a co-host for Indian Idol and appeared on other reality shows, staying connected to the entertainment industry.

Abhijeet eventually stepped into politics by joining Shiv Sena. He still performs in stage shows across India and sometimes records new music. His most recent track was for Himesh Reshammiya’s album Moods With Melodies. In 2018, he also came out with an album titled Fakira.

Abhijeet Sawant recently participated in Bigg Boss Marathi, showcasing yet another side of his personality in the high-pressure, drama-filled environment of the reality show. The season concluded yesterday, and Abhijeet took to social media to express his heartfelt gratitude. "Words can't express how I feel... So many nominations, so many votes, and so much love! An artist just needs the love and support from the audience, and you all have filled me up over the last 70 days!"