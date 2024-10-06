Suraj Chavan defeated Abhijeet Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, Dhananjay Powar, and Ankita Walawalkar to claim the trophy of the Bigg Boss house

In Pic: Suraj Chavan

After battling all the ups and downs and twists, Suraj Chavan has finally lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5. Suraj Chavan became the winner of Riteish Deshmukh-hosted Season 5 of Bigg Boss. Chavan defeated Abhijeet Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, Dhananjay Powar, and Ankita Walawalkar to claim the trophy of the Bigg Boss house. Surprisingly, Janhavi Killekar was evicted from the show; she chose a cash prize of 9 lakh rupees before leaving.

During the finale, Suraj Chavan and Abhijeet Sawant participated in the ritual of turning off the lights of the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house before exiting. They received a warm welcome from host Riteish Deshmukh as they emerged.

Riteish Deshmukh talks about Bigg Boss Marathi

In a conversation with ANI, the 'Double Dhamaal' actor said, "This season has been wonderful, and we received an amazing response. We've been able to attract a newer audience to the show, and all the credit goes to the makers and the contestants who have done such a fantastic job." He talked about the love he received from the audience and how they call him the Bhau of the nation. He recalled how superstar Salman Khan called him Bhau for the first time: "He was the first person in my life who called me Bhau, Salman bhai, and that is why I also call him in the same way."

Riteish on excitement about watching 'Bigg Boss 18'

Riteish also expressed his excitement about watching 'Bigg Boss 18' as a host: "I am very excited to see him as a host on the show." Deshmukh fulfilled his commitment to hosting the grand finale by landing in Mumbai from London in the middle of the shoot for 'Housefull 5.' "When I was signing 'Bigg Boss,' I had already signed 'Housefull,' and there were a lot of clashes to shoot abroad, so I met with the producer to figure out how I could manage both. We managed to arrange a weekly day off to shoot for 'Bigg Boss.' It was just that I was on a cruise for two and a half weeks, and from the cruise, it was difficult to fly back. Those were the only two weeks that I couldn't come. But I'm glad they gave me two days off to shoot. I came on the set, shot overnight, and finished the shoot."