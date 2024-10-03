Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh once got into a major argument after the ‘Masti’ actor broke up with his wife on April Fool’s Day but forgot to tell her it was a prank leaving her depressed

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh Pic/Instagram

When Riteish Deshmukh slept after 'breaking up' with Genelia leaving her depressed

Power couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, who continue to entertain their fans on social media with hilarious reels, once got into a major argument after the ‘Masti’ actor broke up with his wife on April Fool’s Day but forgot to tell her it was a prank leaving her depressed.

Riteish Deshmukh ‘broke up’ with Genelia on April Fool’s Day

During an interview with Shreya Godhawat, Genelia recalled, "When we were dating each other, it was April Fool’s Day, and he sent me a message saying, ‘We’re done,’ and he’s gone off to sleep. He used to sleep really late, and I used to sleep early. He sent me this at around 1 in the morning and had fallen asleep. I read it at 2:30 in the morning, and I am depressed. ‘What went wrong? What is this cheek and audacity?'”

Riteish Deshmukh forgot about the prank with Genelia

Genelia revealed that she made herself miserable until 9 in the morning and Riteish called her up like nothing happened. She added, “I had made myself miserable till 9 in the morning. He woke up not remembering that he had done that. So, he woke up and called me, ‘Hi, what’s up?’ And I’m like fully, ‘I don’t think we should talk; I don’t want to talk to you.’ He said, ‘Why, what went wrong?’ And I said, ‘What went wrong! Are you actually behaving like nothing went wrong?'”

Genelia admits she lucked out with Riteish Deshmukh

In the same interview, she heaped praise on her husband stating, "He has immense respect for women and his wife. Every time I have to shoot, he’s at home playing the homemaker. He does it with dignity and absolute acceptance. He does it wholeheartedly and doesn’t make it seem like he’s doing my job. He’s a partner who does everything, and I really lucked out.”

Genelia and Riteish fell in love on the sets of their debut film 'Tujhe Meri Kasam'. The story revolves around two childhood friends, Rishi (Riteish Deshmukh) and Anju (Genelia), who are inseparable. As they grow up, their friendship blossoms into love. However, their journey is not without its challenges and obstacles.

Riteish and Genelia tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their first son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.