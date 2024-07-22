Jasmin Bhasin wrote, “Last few days were extremely difficult, feeling worst with excruciating pain and no vision"

Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Jasmin Bhasin thanks beau Aly Goni for 'being her eyes' after lenses damage actor's corneas x 00:00

Actor Jasmin Bhasin, who recently had a major eye issue after wearing lenses for an event, shared an appreciation post for her boyfriend Aly Goni. She took to Instagram and shared a montage of their romantic moments and thanked him for ‘being her eyes’ while she recovered.

Jasmin wrote in the caption, “Last few days were extremely difficult, feeling worst with excruciating pain and no vision. Thank you so much @alygoni for not just being with me 24*7 but also for being my eyes, trying to make me smile and forget pain, and reciting duas for me every minute.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

Talking to Times of India, Jasmine shared, "I was in Delhi for an event on July 17, for which I was getting ready. I don’t know what was wrong with my lenses, but after I wore them, my eyes started hurting, and the pain gradually got worse. I wanted to rush to a doctor, but since it was a work commitment, I decided to attend the event and then go to the doctor. I wore sunglasses at the event, and the team helped me manage things because, after a point, I couldn’t see anything."

"Later at night, we went to an eye specialist, who told me that my corneas were damaged and bandaged my eyes. The following day, I rushed to Mumbai and continued my treatment here. I am experiencing a lot of pain. Doctors have told me that I should recover in the next four-five days, but till then, I need to take good care of my eyes. It's not easy because I can't see, and I am struggling to even sleep due to the pain. Fortunately, I didn't have to postpone any of my work. I hope to recover and get back to work in a few days," she added.

Earlier, Jasmin updated her fans about her recovery. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a picture of herself wearing giant sunglasses. Along with the picture, she added a caption that read, "Better now, recovering. Thank you for your love and blessings."

Jasmin is best known for her roles as Twinkle Taneja in ‘Tashan-e-Ishq’ (2015-16) and Teni Bhanushali in ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ (2017-18). She has also competed in reality shows like ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 9’, ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India’, and ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

In 2022, Jasmin made her debut in the Punjabi film industry with Honeymoon, starring alongside Gippy Grewal. She will next appear in 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di.'

Earlier in June, the makers of the film released the teaser for the highly awaited third installment of the heartwarming family drama. The film also stars Gippy Grewal and Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi. The one-minute and 13-second teaser shows an ensemble cast coming together to offer Ardaas, a heartfelt prayer. It provides a glimpse into the characters' lives and struggles, highlighting the burdens they carry. The film demonstrates how the act of Ardaas can offer solutions and comfort in life's challenges.

'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' is produced by Gippy Grewal, Ravneet Kaur Grewal, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Divay Dhamija. The film is set to hit theaters on September 13.

(With inputs from ANI)