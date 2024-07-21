'Bigg Boss 14' fame Jasmine Bhasin is under treatment after her cornea got damaged. The actress revealed that her vision got compromised due to contact lenses

Jasmine Bhasin

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Jasmine Bhasin has revealed that her vision got damaged after she wore contact lenses. She is currently undergoing treatment for her damaged cornea. She had worn the lenses for an event on July 17 and soon after began experiencing pain. The pain escalated and caused damage to her vision.

Talking to Times of India, Jasmine shared, "I was in Delhi for an event on July 17, for which I was getting ready. I don’t know what was wrong with my lenses, but after I wore them, my eyes started hurting, and the pain gradually got worse. I wanted to rush to a doctor, but since it was a work commitment, I decided to attend the event and then go to the doctor. I wore sunglasses at the event, and the team helped me manage things because, after a point, I couldn’t see anything."

"Later at night, we went to an eye specialist, who told me that my corneas were damaged and bandaged my eyes. The following day, I rushed to Mumbai and continued my treatment here. I am experiencing a lot of pain. Doctors have told me that I should recover in the next four-five days, but till then, I need to take good care of my eyes. It's not easy because I can't see, and I am struggling to even sleep due to the pain. Fortunately, I didn't have to postpone any of my work. I hope to recover and get back to work in a few days," she added.

On Sunday, after the news of her eyesight was reported, the actress took to her Instagram stories to share an update. Sharing a smiling picture of herself wearing sunglasses, Jasmine wrote, "Better now and recovering. Thank you for your love and blessings".

Jasmine Bhasin in known for her work on TV and films. She made her acting debut in the year 2011 with the Tamil film 'Vaanam'. She is best known for playing Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq (2015–16) and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak (2017–18). She also participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India and Bigg Boss 14.