Actress Flora Saini to be a part of Big Boss 16?

A few days ago, the first teaser of the Salman Khan hosted reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ was aired. No sooner the teaser was aired, speculations started about the names of contestants who will be participating in the show, which is in its sixteenth season.
If the buzz is to be believed, then, actor Flora Saini seems all set to enter the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’. There has been no official confirmation or denial on the same.
Flora, who was seen in films like ‘Stree’, ‘Dabangg 2’, ‘Lakshmi’, also has to her credit of having done TV serials as well as OTT shows.
