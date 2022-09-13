Breaking News
7 dead in fire accident in Secunderabad; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia
Mumbai: How did Aaditya hand over mangrove land for a temple, asks activists
Local anaesthesia can up survival rate by 5 per cent in breast cancer patients, says study
Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde’s MLA Prakash Surve wants Navratri parties to go on till midnight
Mumbai: Gassed out father-son duo rescued by cops after eight hours in Vasai
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Actress Flora Saini to be a part of Big Boss 16

Actress Flora Saini to be a part of Big Boss 16?

Updated on: 13 September,2022 10:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Speculations are rife about her entering the Salman Khan hosted reality show

Actress Flora Saini to be a part of Big Boss 16?

Official Instagram Account of Flora Saini


A few days ago, the first teaser of the Salman Khan hosted reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ was aired. No sooner the teaser was aired, speculations started about the names of contestants who will be participating in the show, which is in its sixteenth season. 


If the buzz is to be believed, then, actor Flora Saini seems all set to enter the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’. There has been no official confirmation or denial on the same. 

Also Read: Amruta Khanvilkar: I froze and forgot my lines while shooting with Madhuri Dixit


Flora, who was seen in films like ‘Stree’, ‘Dabangg 2’, ‘Lakshmi’, also has to her credit of having done TV serials as well as OTT shows.

Play Quiz: How well do you know Akshay Kumar?

Are you excited to watch Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer `Chup: Revenge of the Artist`?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Bigg Boss Salman Khan

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK