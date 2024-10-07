Colors is soon goin to air a sci-fi drama show that will follow the story of India's first-ever female astronaut who is also trying to prove her father innocent

Apollena - Sapno Ki Unchi Udaan

In a world where norms often stifle dreams, Colors TV is set to bring an inspiring tale of a young girl who dares to dream and reach the sky by achieving something formidable. The channel has released the teaser for its new show, 'Apollena - Sapno Ki Unchi Udaan', starring Aditi Sharma as Apollena and Sandeep Baswana as her father, Girdhar. This daily soap is an inspirational drama where the protagonist is striving to prove her father’s innocence. The upcoming show centers around Apollena, who aspires to become India's first female astronaut and restore her father's honor. However, her journey to the stars is fraught with challenges, as her father is branded a traitor, and Apollena must bear the crushing label of daughter of a traitor. The story will explore whether she can break free from the gravitational pull of prejudice and stigma. The show is expected to start airing soon.

Aditi Sharma shares her thoughts on portraying Apollena

Sharing her thoughts on portraying Apollena, Aditi Sharma says, “I’m proud to be embodying Apollena because this role represents hope for countless girls who dare to dream beyond their means. I feel an immense sense of responsibility, knowing the impact this show could have. I sincerely hope that India sees its first female astronaut soon, and if Apollena can play even a small part in inspiring that reality, I'll consider my mission accomplished.” Aditi Sharma is an Indian actress and model known for her roles as Dua Siddiqui in 'Rabb Se Hai Dua' and Meera Dhingra in 'Kaleerein'.

Sandeep Baswana shares his thoughts

Sandeep Baswana, thrilled about portraying Girdhar, says, “Playing Girdhar, Apollena's father, is special because it highlights the extraordinary lengths a father will go to uplift his daughter, even in the face of societal pressure. I believe India needs more fathers like Apollena's – men who are willing to challenge norms to let their daughters soar. This role is my personal moonshot at changing perceptions about parenting and gender roles in our society.” Sandeep is known for his roles in 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay', 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', and 'Udaan'.

Indian Sci-Fi TV Shows

This genre of Inidan sci-fi is largely unexplored. 'Apollena - Sapno Ki Unchi Udaan' can be a trensetter for upcoming daily soaps to start a new wave of science based TV shows. Previously, only a few shows have been possible to attract audience to sci-fi thrillers, it will be interesting to see what new dynamic 'Apollena - Sapno Ki Unchi Udaan' will bring to this genre.