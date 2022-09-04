Breaking News
Cyrus Mistry death: Maha Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis orders detailed probe
Mumbai Crime: Andheri teen’s killers nabbed from Gujarat
After leaving Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad to hold his first public meeting in Jammu today
Mumbai customs recovers 87 capsules of cocaine swallowed by Ghana passenger
Chinese loan apps case: ED raids Razorpay, Paytm, Cashfree
Maharashtra: Former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in accident
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Aly Goni on working with Jasmin Bhasin Our chemistry is visible on camera

Aly Goni on working with Jasmin Bhasin: Our chemistry is visible on camera

Updated on: 04 September,2022 05:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The song, 'Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi', captures romantic moments between Aly and Jasmin and it is a remake of the old track 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne' from 1973 movie 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat', originally composed by RD Burman

Aly Goni on working with Jasmin Bhasin: Our chemistry is visible on camera

Jasmin Bhasin with Aly Goni. Pic/Yogen Shah


'Bigg Boss 14' couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin will be seen together in the latest music video 'Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi'. The actor says that their off-screen chemistry is visible on the camera.


The best part of shooting with Jasmin, according to Aly, is that their chemistry is amazing. "She's a great actor and our chemistry is visible on camera. This is our fourth song together. Our previous three songs were '2 Phone', 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega' and 'Tera Suit', and thankfully we have got good reviews for all of them."

"Chemistry is the most important thing that is shown on camera. We had a blast shooting together," he said.


'Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi' is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and sung by Shaan and Neeti Mohan.

Also Read: Couple Goals! Aly Goni says Jasmin Bhasin is always on her phone

The song captures romantic moments between Aly and Jasmin and it is a remake of the old track 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne' from 1973 movie 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat', originally composed by RD Burman.

"The song is beautiful, the team is nice. Coming together of Ganesh, a great choreographer and Shaan and Neeti's voices make it a perfect package. Also, the song has been shot differently from the other songs, and the rain sequence gives a movie feel," he says.

'Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi' was shot in Mumbai last month and Goni shares on his on screen chemistry with Jasmin and how he reacts to the expectations of his fans.

"There's no pressure. I feel happy that fans get what they expect from us though it takes time. The response has been great and the song is already trending on YouTube. Fans love to see us together all the time, and that gives us immense pleasure," he adds.

On the possibility of Jasmin and him teaming up for a TV or OTT project, he replies: "I don't know about TV, but if there's a good script for OTT I would love to do it. It depends on the subject. We are having our individual careers going on too."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you excited to watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali`s first-ever web series `Heeramandi`?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Aly Goni Jasmin Bhasin Bigg Boss 14 television news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK