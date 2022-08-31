Breaking News
Couple Goals Aly Goni says Jasmin Bhasin is always on her phone

Couple Goals! Aly Goni says Jasmin Bhasin is always on her phone

Updated on: 31 August,2022 01:17 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin join the latest episode of mid-day.com's 'Couple Goals'

Jasmin and Aly/PR image


Real life couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who feature in the new song 'Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi' join the latest episode of mid-day.com's 'Couple Goals.'


When quizzed about which of them is addicted to their phone, Aly said, "It's Jasmin, we even fought about this. She's on the phone and not doing anything important. She will scroll through reels and which designer posted what! She's always active on the phone." Jasmin adds, "I don't accept this because I know I can be without my phone."

When asked about who makes up first, after a fight, the actress says, "If ones of us initiates a conversation, we forget about the fight. Why stretch it, we don't have time for all that."


While Aly admits he is the better dancer, he says fans should look out for Jasmin's upcoming performances since she has been attending classes. 

Watch video to know more!

 

Aly Goni Jasmin Bhasin Music indian television relationships

