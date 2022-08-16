Breaking News
Mumbai: Ambani hoaxer has been ill since 1993 bomb blasts
Couple dies after ceiling slabs collapse at residential building in Mulund
Bihar cabinet expansion: Around 31 MLAs, including Deputy CM Tejashwi's brother Tej Pratap, sworn in
7 killed after bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel falls into gorge in Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Couple Goals Heres how Pooja Banerjee made the first move while dating Sandeep Sejwal

Couple Goals! Here's how Pooja Banerjee made the first move while dating Sandeep Sejwal

Updated on: 16 August,2022 02:34 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Pooja and Sandeep joined the latest episode of mid-day.com's 'Couple Goals'

Couple Goals! Here's how Pooja Banerjee made the first move while dating Sandeep Sejwal

Pooja Banerjee/PR image


'Kumkum Bhagya' actress Pooja Banerjee and husband Sandeep Sejwal who recently turned parents to daughter Sana, joined the latest episode of mid-day.com's special series 'Couple Goals.' 


Sandeep said, "In January 2012, I had an injury and was training in Bangalore. I came to Mumbai for rehab and Facebook was a big thing at that time. Checking in to this and that place was a trending thing. I had done that and a few minutes later I got a message (from Pooja) that 'I'm also in Mumbai. Let's meet up, are you free this evening?' I said I was!" Pooja adds with a laugh, "We are still meeting each other everyday."


Speaking about how she fell in love with Sandeep, the actress said, "Sometimes you find a particular thing or habit or physically fall in love with someone but for me it was an overall package. I liked everything, there's nothing I didn't like about him."

Watch video to know more!

Also Read: Watch video: Couple Goals! Pooja Banerjee on her accident: I had the lowest self esteem, couldn't even cross the road

kumkum bhagya indian television Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK