Couple Goals! Here's how Pooja Banerjee made the first move while dating Sandeep Sejwal

'Kumkum Bhagya' actress Pooja Banerjee and husband Sandeep Sejwal who recently turned parents to daughter Sana, joined the latest episode of mid-day.com's special series 'Couple Goals.'

Sandeep said, "In January 2012, I had an injury and was training in Bangalore. I came to Mumbai for rehab and Facebook was a big thing at that time. Checking in to this and that place was a trending thing. I had done that and a few minutes later I got a message (from Pooja) that 'I'm also in Mumbai. Let's meet up, are you free this evening?' I said I was!" Pooja adds with a laugh, "We are still meeting each other everyday."

Speaking about how she fell in love with Sandeep, the actress said, "Sometimes you find a particular thing or habit or physically fall in love with someone but for me it was an overall package. I liked everything, there's nothing I didn't like about him."

