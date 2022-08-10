Watch video: Couple Goals! 'Kumkum Bhagya's' Pooja Banerjee and Sandeep Sejwal on how they convinced their Bengali-Haryanvi families for marriage

Pooja and Sandeep are the latest guests on mid-day.com's 'Couple Goals'

Pooja Banerjee and Sandeep Sejwal

'Kumkum Bhagya's' Pooja Banerjee and Arjuna awardee Sandeep Sejwal, are the latest guests on mid-day.com's special series 'Couple Goals.' Pooja comes from a Bengali Family and Sandeep Haryanvi. Speaking about how they convinced their families for marriage, they reveal it wasn't an easy task.

Sandeep said, "Our getting together is a filmy story exactly like '2 States.' There is one sasu ma here and one there, both have their own set of rules. You don't obey one, the other gets mad."

Pooja added, "Everyday is a learning experience for them too. The funniest part is when we used to think 'how do we deal with this?' They are adults, if they can't figure it out we are not getting involved in it."

Speaking about the wedding Pooja said, "The wedding was North Indian style. For the pre-wedding functions, we had it in Bengali style. I did not have two sets of weddings because I didn't believe in that. Yesterday we had our daughter's (Sana) annaprashan, according to the Bengali way."

Sandeep added, "Initially it was difficult for our families to digest 'how can you marry a North Indian guy or a Bengali girl?' Since both families were involved in the wedding, they had to swallow their egos and were equally part of the wedding. Since then it has been different for both of us to learn each others cultures. It takes more than a lifetime to understand every culture."

