Watch video: Couple Goals! Pooja Banerjee: I had the lowest self esteem, couldn't even cross the road

Pooja Banerjee and Sandeep Sejwal join mid-day.com's 'Couple Goals'

Pooja Banerjee/PR image

Pooja Banerjee and Sandeep Sejwal join mid-day.com's 'Couple Goals' where the actress spoke about her accident on 'Nach Baliye' that left her with multiple fractures.

Pooja said, "I developed a lot of fears that I didn't know I had. Probably I never had but I genuinely developed. I had the lowest self esteem and was scared for everything. I would do a double take to even cross the road. After the lockdown, I worked on my body. Sandeep helped a lot with my rehab. After the fall, I had a downfall and was at my lowest mentally. After a while when I picked up the scattered pieces of my mental health, I realised I had faced the worth."

