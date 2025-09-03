New videos of the television couple Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have been going viral on the internet, wherein Aly is seen refusing to chant 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' despite Jasmine's insistence, attracting flak from the internet

Television couple Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni are known to give their fans major couple goals through the regular sneak peeks into their dating life. They have also made several appearances together at events. Recently, the couple was seen participating in Ganpati festivities with close friends and colleagues in Mumbai. Several photos and videos from the celebrations surfaced online, showing them enjoying the celebrations.

Television couple Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni are known to give their fans major couple goals through the regular sneak peeks into their dating life. They have also made several appearances together at events. Recently, the couple was seen participating in Ganpati festivities with close friends and colleagues in Mumbai. Several photos and videos from the celebrations surfaced online, showing them enjoying the celebrations.

Aly Goni refuses to chant

However, one particular video has sparked a controversy for Aly. In the video, Aly is seen refraining from chanting "Ganpati Bappa Morya," despite Jasmine constantly urging him to join in. The viral clip has triggered mixed reactions from social media users. While some called him out for staying silent during the chant, others came out in his defence, saying he is free to do what he wants.

Reacting to the videos, a user wrote, "He is not a good man. Jasmin is after him I don't know why??" Another wrote, "Itna uncomfortable feel ho raha h toh aaya kyu Jasmin ko sochna chahiye."

Defending him, others wrote, "Wrong.. she just pulled his cheeks when the word bhola was sung," and "What's wrong with people. Is chanting is the only way to respect the God? Can’t we see how he is enjoying the festival. Stop bullying people in the name of religion."

One comment pointed out, "We Muslims attend every Ganesh puja, Durga puja and Diwali party with grace and respect because we love our close people and friends and that doesn’t mean that we have to chant mantras just because we are being part of every festival. In Eid we host non-Muslims friends with feast and desserts but never force them to offer namaz or say kalmas."

Jasmine and Aly's love story

Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni reportedly fell in love during Bigg Boss 14. Despite coming from different religious backgrounds, their relationship has always enjoyed immense fan support. A few months ago, during an interview with The Indian Express, Jasmine addressed the criticism, saying, "The relationship is between the two of us, we have an understanding, we have had these conversations. We have reached a common ground, we have accepted each other the way we are. We are sorted between us, so nobody's opinions matter. Still, if people give negative opinions that can affect our relationship, then shame on them."

She further added, "The world needs love and positivity. If two people are happy, others can keep their stupid opinions to themselves, and if they are so clever, they should focus on sorting out their own lives. This is our life, and we will figure it out."