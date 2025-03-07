Actor Aly Goni performed Umrah in Mecca in the holy month of Ramadan. The actor also shaved his head while he was on his spiritual journey

Aly Goni

Listen to this article Aly Goni shaves his head, performs Umrah in Mecca during Ramzan 2025 x 00:00

During the holy month of Ramzan, actor Aly Goni took a spiritual trip to Mecca to perform Umrah. Not just that but the actor also shaved his head for the first time during his trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, Aly took to social media to share pictures from his spiritual trip to Mecca. In the first picture, dressed in a white attire, Aly can be seen posing with a head full of hair. In the second photo, he can be seen flaunting a victory sign at the camera as he showed off his shaved head and covered his face with a mask.

The actor also revealed that this is the first time in his life that he has shaved his head. "Performance of Umrah during Ramadan is equal to Hajj”, And he said Equal to the performance of Hajj with me. - Prophet Muhammad (sic)," Aly wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓐𝓵𝔂 𝓖𝓸𝓷𝓲 (@alygoni)

Reacting to the picture, Aly's girlfriend and actress Jasmin Bhasin dropped red heart emojis.

Aly Goni turns 34

Meanwhile, Aly turned a year older on February 25. He received a heartfelt and adorable birthday wish from Jasmin Bhasin. In her post, she described Aly as her "amazing boyfriend and best friend"."Happiest Birthday to my amazing boyfriend and best friend! You know me better than anyone, and your smile brightens up my world!! I'm blessed to have you in my life! I hope this year brings you all the happiness you bring to me baby. May all your dreams come true because you deserve nothing less. Love you more than words can say !!!" Jasmine wrote on Instagram. She also dropped a short clip featuring her adorable moments spent with Aly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

About Aly Goni

Aly started his career by participating in the reality show MTV's Splitsvilla 5' and rose to fame after playing Romesh Bhalla in the show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'. Later, he also acted in 'Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan', 'Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum', 'Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant', 'Dhhai Kilo Prem', 'Dil Hi Toh Hai', 'Naagin 3'.He also took part in stunt-based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9', and then was seen in 'Khatra Khatra Khatra', 'Nach Baliye 9', 'Bigg Boss 14'.Aly was also featured in music videos like 'Tere Jism 2', 'Tera Suit', 'Meherbaan', and 'Saawan Aa Gaya', among others.