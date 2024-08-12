Amid the growing rumours, Jasmin Bhasin has taken to her Instagram to dismiss all the breakup reports with Aly Goni

In Pic: Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's fans can breathe a sigh of relief as everything is okay between the two. The actress recently shared a cryptic note about getting stronger and love leaving, which left her fans concerned. People started speculating that something might be wrong between her and beau Aly Goni. Now, amid the growing rumours, Jasmin has taken to her Instagram to dismiss all the breakup reports.

The actress took to her Instagram stories and shared, "Woke up to some funny social media posts and rumours. Dear World, we are happy to inform you that we are deeply content and stable in our partnership.”

She further continued, “It is important to us that you know the truth and understand that any rumors suggesting otherwise are simply not accurate. We value our relationship and the love and trust we share with each other.”

“We kindly ask for your understanding and support in ignoring any unfounded rumours or gossip that may circulate. Your respect for our privacy and trust in our commitment mean the world to us. Thank you for your understanding and continued support," she concluded.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been great friends for a long time, and their bond was evident to the public during Bigg Boss 14, where they fell in love with each other. Since then, their relationship has remained strong, and they openly show their love for each other.

Earlier, in a chat with mid-day.com, the couple revealed their first meeting and impression of each other. Aly said, "We met at the airport, but I was busy watching the FIFA World Cup. So I just greeted everyone quickly and got busy with the match. I started mimicking everyone on the plane, including Jasmin, and she suddenly made an entry."

Jasmin added, "I suddenly entered from the bathroom and thought we didn’t have any proper communication or introduction, and he is already mimicking me! I found him funny and entertaining, and I started enjoying his company. Then I realized it’s best to spend time with him." Aly adds with a laugh, "Funny lads always win the race."