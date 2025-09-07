Aly Goni faced the ire of netizens as he was spotted not chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya despite Jasmin Bhasin's insistence during celebrations. Now, he has responded to the backlash stating he was attending the celebrations for the first time and didn't intend to hurt anyone

Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni have faced relentless trolling owing to their religious difference. The actor recently faced backlash when a video went viral and netizens spotted him not chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya during festivities. He has now reacted to the claims and clarified that he didn’t mean to disrespect any religion. He also recalled the time he was accused of taking Jasmin to Madinah.

Aly Goni on Ganesh Chaturthi controversy

In a conversation with Filmygyan, Aly clarified that his silence wasn’t meant to disrespect anyone but came from confusion and his desire not to cross religious boundaries. “The day this thing happened, I didn’t even realise it. People who know me, are aware that I respect all religions. I was lost in my thoughts. I am aware of people are saying about me. Twitter (X) is bad in this matter as they relentlessly troll women as well. I remember a lady abusing my mom, Jasmine and her mother. If I want to disrespect any religion, I won’t deck up and go there. I never imagined something like this could create such a big issue. This was my first time attending Ganpati celebrations…I usually don’t go. I didn’t know what exactly I was supposed to do there, and I always worry that I might unintentionally do something wrong," he said.

Another video of Aly Goni where everyone is saying 'Ganpati Bappa Morya', but he is silent https://t.co/R4MD3idAQ8 pic.twitter.com/BNbU7v0ecG — Hindutva Vigilant (@VigilntHindutva) September 2, 2025

He further added, “It’s not allowed in my religion, hum puja nahi karte hai. We have one belief — we offer namaz, we pray, and we respect all religions. It is written in the Quran that we must respect everyone, and I do. Trolling is very normal for us, but involving religious things is not done.

Aly on Burqa controversy

Jasmine and Aly were brutally trolled after Jasmine posted a video of donning an abaya at a mosque in Abu Dhabi. “That’s why I believe people should travel and understand things. The place we visited was Shaikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi, where everyone has to wear Abaya and enter. It’s a rule there. When Jasmin and my sister went there, they were not allowed to enter, so they purchased it and wore. Looking at those pics, people assumed I have taken Jasmin to Madina.”