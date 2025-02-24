With IIT Baba's prediction misfiring, actor Aly Goni has joined the bandwagon and has taken a playful dig at Abhay Singh

The viral sensation Abhay Singh, famously known as IIT Baba, caught eyeballs after his prediction of India's defeat in the Ind vs Pak match. Now that India has won the match with a clean sweep, the self-proclaimed guru is getting heavily trolled. With his prediction misfiring, actor Aly Goni has joined the bandwagon and has taken a playful dig at Abhay Singh.

Yeh iit baba ka career Virat ne shuru hone se pehle hi khatam kar diya 😂 — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) February 24, 2025

Aly Goni, while reacting to Abhay’s prediction, took to his social media and shared a hilarious tweet. Reacting to the prediction, Aly tweeted, "Yeh IIT Baba ka career Virat ne shuru hone se pehle hi khatam kar diya" (Virat ended IIT Baba’s career before it even began).

What did IIT Baba say?

Hours before the match, IIT Baba, whose real name is Abhay Singh, had declared that Pakistan would emerge as the winner in the Ind vs Pak match. The video of him talking about the much-awaited match had gone viral.

In the video, he could be seen saying, "Main tumko pehle se bol raha hoon, is baar India nahi jeetegi. Jo jo hain, Virat Kohli... sabko bol do ki aaj jeetke dikhaye. Ab maine mana kar diya hai ke nahi jeetegi to nahi jeetegi. Ab kya, bhagwaan bade hain ya tum bade ho?" (I'm telling you in advance, this time India won't win. Whoever it is—Virat Kohli, everyone—tell them to win today if they can. Now that I have said they won't win, they won't. So what now? Is God greater, or are you?)

About the Ind vs Pak match

In the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan, Team India registered a win by six wickets. With this, the "Men in Blue" kept their winning momentum going in the tournament. In the first innings, Pakistan reached a score of 241 runs following the knocks of Saud Shakeel and Mohammed Rizwan. Kuldeep Yadav was the most successful bowler from India’s perspective, claiming three wickets for 40 runs.

Premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya was another bowler who snapped up two wickets in the match. Fellow teammates Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Harshit Rana registered one wicket each to their names.