'Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' actor Amar Upadhyay opened up on how his fans reacted to Mihir Virani's death, which also led to women gathering around his house in white sarees

Actor Amar Upadhyay, who made his stint as Mihir Virani in 'Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' recalled the time his character died on the show. In the show, Amar was paired opposite actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani, who played Tulsi. In a recent interview, Amar opened up on how his fans reacted to the same, which also led to women gathering around his house in white sarees.

Telephone lines jammed, email servers crashed

In an interview with ABP Live, Amar recalled, "Ektaa (Kapoor) had hyped the entire episode of Mihir dying so much that when it finally happened, it was chaos all over. When the episode first aired, I remember my mother watching it and crying and I was like, 'I am alive, sitting right next to you'. Late in the night, I got a call from Balaji Telefilms that their email servers had crashed and telephone lines were jammed as there was a massive outcry over Mihir's death.”

He added, "I went to their office at 2 am and answered multiple phone calls assuring people I was very much alive and it was only my character that had died. The next two days just passed by in a haze.”

Women in white sarees gather outside Amar’s house

Sharing another incident, Amar said, "I woke up and the doorbell rang. 15-20 women were standing outside my house, all dressed in white sarees. As they saw me, they were shocked. When my mother prodded them further, they said that they had come to mourn Mihir's death. My mother was furious. She scolded them and shooed them away.”

About 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'

'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' remains one of the most iconic soap operas that aired from 2000 to 2008 and was a super hit. The show starred Smriti Irani, Ronit Roy, Hiten Tejwani, Karishma Tanna, Akashdeep Saigal, Shilpa Saklani, and Mouni Roy among others. Though it has been a long time since the show premiered, it is still so fresh in the minds of daily soap viewers, because of its evergreen storyline that has managed to connect with the audience for years now.