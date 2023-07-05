Hiten Tejwani got into an exclusive chat with mid-day.com

Hiten Tejwani

Listen to this article Exclusive! Hiten Tejwani shares a 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' memory that the monsoon brings back x 00:00

Actor Hiten Tejwani joined mid-day.com for a 'Monsoon special.' Find out how the actor has been enjoying the season, what he is binging on, the songs on his playlist and much more!

How did you kick off the season?

ADVERTISEMENT

The weather in Mumbai is amazing and I feel like God wants us to take a break from whatever we are doing and enjoy ourselves. My family had been vacationing in Delhi and I joined them for two days because I had to return to work post that. While watching the news I saw that it was flooded in Mumbai. I had to shoot at the border of Jammu and Himachal Pradesh, at a beautiful place called Bani and the night I was leaving it started raining in Delhi too, that's how the season began.

What food or drink do you indulge in during the monsoon?

I'm not a foodie but feel like eating something piping hot straight from the oven or stove during the monsoon. I like onion bhajiyas but I would rather have chaat like pani puri.

What is your favourite place to visit in Mumbai during the monsoon?

I like visiting the places with mountains during the rain. It feels like the rain is giving a bath to every animal and tree, which is beautiful to watch. Beaches are also lovely and soothing to the eyes.

Favourite rain song on your playlist?

There are many songs that I enjoy but 'Rimjhim Gire Sawan' by Kishore Kumar tops my list. There's also 'Aaj Rapat Jaaye' from 'Namak Halal.'

Favourite monsoon memory in Mumbai?

It goes back to childhood. Once I got home early from school, dad was at work and mom was out for grocery shopping. It had rained and was still drizzling, so I just dropped my bag and without even changing my uniform went out to dance and play in muddy water. I got all sorts of strange looks from people in the locality. That day I truly understood the meaning of 'dance like no one is watching.' People say one shouldn't get wet in the rain but once in a lifetime you should go out and enjoy the rain.

Another time we were shooting for 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and we only realised it was raining heavily after water started entering the set. The vehicles of people who had parked near the set were floating by then, luckily we had parked away. After a point Gauri and I had to let go of ours cars and walked home, in knee deep water. We reached home after wading through water in two hours.