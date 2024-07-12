Being the sport that Hina Khan is, she shared a quirky reason for why she cut her hair short

In Pic: Hina Khan

Listen to this article Amid battle with breast cancer, Hina Khan gives quirky reason for her haircut: ‘Breakdown ho reya si menu’ x 00:00

Actor Hina Khan, who is documenting her breast cancer journey, took to her Instagram and shared a post on her Instagram story where she posted a video of herself with long hair and then with short hair. Being the sport that she is, she shared a quirky reason for why she cut her hair short.

The actress, while sharing the clip, wrote, "On a lighter note, this transition suits my situation the best. 'Why did you cut your hair, bro?' Sorry yaar, breakdown ho reya si. Menu broooo. Let’s smile more, please. Ain’t giving up. My faith in ALLAH (S.W.T) is UNSHAKABLE."

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)

Earlier, while sharing a long post in her Instagram stories, she said, "Hey everyone, firstly, I'm so lucky to have received so much love from all of you, and honestly, I have no idea what I did to deserve it. Your kindness truly makes my heart overflow with emotions.”

She further wrote, “My WhatsApp and Instagram DMs are flooded with messages. God, so much love. I'm trying my best to reply back to each one of you whenever I get time, but it seems difficult and might take long.”

“The support I've received from those who've been on this journey before me is beyond incredible and deeply touching. How can I ever repay the kindness, grace, support, and love from all you amazing fans and supporters? I'm incredibly grateful and humbled, and I want each one of you to know how much I appreciate you. You are the blessings I count with folded hands, and I sincerely hope everyone receives such kindness and love in their tough times. I promise to pay it forward and be just as kind and helpful to others when they need it. Let's keep this cycle of hope going strong,” she added.

Hina continued and concluded her long note by writing, “To all my amazing, wonderful fans - seriously, I can't thank you enough. From all corners of the world, your love and support have been incredible. I'm filled with so much gratitude for all the little things you're doing for me, like praying for my well-being, holding on to hope, and sending such heartfelt messages and flowers every day. I really can't put into words how much this means to me. From the millions of fans all across the globe that I call my extended family, I have zillions praying for me. That is exceptional. That is life-changing. You have my heart forever. Lots of love to all of you!”