Hina Khan chops off her hair uses it to make a wig as she documents her breast cancer journey

Hina Khan chops off her hair, uses it to make a wig as she documents her breast cancer journey

Updated on: 04 July,2024 11:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Hina Khan, who was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer decided to chop off her hair before it started to fall off amid chemotherapy sessions.

Hina Khan chops off her hair, uses it to make a wig as she documents her breast cancer journey

Hina Khan Pic/Instagram

Hina Khan chops off her hair, uses it to make a wig as she documents her breast cancer journey
Actor Hina Khan who is documenting her breast cancer journey shared a new video of chopping off her hair amid ongoing chemotherapy sessions. Hina revealed that she had decided to let go of her crowning glory before it started falling off. She also stated that she’d be using her hair to make a wig to wear during this phase. 


Hina wrote, “You can hear my mother’s wailing voice in Kashmiri (blessing me) in the background as she prepared herself to witness something she never dared to imagine. Not all of us have the same tools at our disposal to manage heartbreaking emotions. To all the beautiful people out there, especially women who are fighting the same battle, I know it’s hard, I know for most of us, our hair is the crown we never take off. But what if you’re facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair—your pride, your crown? If you want to win you’ve got to take some tough decisions. And I choose to win.”


 
 
 
 
 
She continued, “I have decided to give myself every chance possible to win this battle. I choose to let go of my beautiful hair before it starts falling off. I didn’t want to endure this mental breakdown for weeks. So, I choose to let go of my crown because I’ve realized my real crown is my COURAGE, my STRENGTH, and the love I have for myself. I have decided to use my own hair to make a nice Wig for this phase. Hair will grow back, eyebrows will return, scars will fade, but the spirit must remain whole.”

Hina stated that she is recording her journey for everyone out there. She also thanked her partner Rocky Jaiswal and her mother for supporting her through thick and thin. 

Last week, Hina revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

Meanwhile talking about her work front, the actor gained a lot of recognition for her role 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. She is also known for her negative character Komolika in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. She was recently seen in Shinda Shinda No Papa and Ritam Shrivastava's directorial comedy-drama series 'Namacool'. Set in Lucknow, the series revolves around two friends, Mayank and Piyush, who want fame and popularity as they enter their second year of college.

