In a comment on her own post, Kavita Kaushik shared a new update stating that they have managed to come out of the extreme situation

In Pic: Kavita Kaushik

Listen to this article Amid heavy landslides, Kavita Kaushik shares update from Uttarakhand: 'We got out yesterday, hum theek hai' x 00:00

Kavita Kaushik and her husband recently visited Uttarakhand. Later a report claimed that Kavita had been stuck in Uttarakhand for the last four days due to heavy debris falling from the hills in Bhanerpani, Joshimath. Kavita shared with a news portal that she is currently taking shelter at an army camp with her husband Ronnit Biswas and their pet dog. Later, in a comment on her own post, she shared a new update stating that they have managed to come out of the extreme situation.

Kavita wrote, “Guys, we are fine. We got out yesterday evening. We saw a tiger on the road last night around 2 am. Blessed. However, each season is getting extreme, so we won't be venturing into the mountains during the rainy season henceforth. Thanks for the calls. Hum theek hai. I live a bit dangerously...don't be like me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik)

Earlier, in a conversation with Etimes, Kavita shared, "There are more than a thousand cars stuck on the highway, so you can imagine the number of people stranded here. The police, army, and Border Road Organisation have been working round the clock relentlessly to clear the roads. But they clear one slide, and another one follows. It is a harrowing time for them, but they are ensuring that all tourists remain safe and as comfortable as possible. It has been quite scary, but I salute the Uttarakhand police and the Army, who are ensuring that the tourists are safe and as comfortable as possible."

"On July 8, when the roads were cleared, we came down to Joshimath. As we reached here, we were told that there were two huge landslides near where we were, and the highway was completely blocked. So, it's been three days since we have been here. We are at an army camp with my husband's friend, who is an Army officer, and being taken care of very well. But there are so many others who are stranded," she added.

On the work front, Kavita made headlines when she left the Bigg Boss house after a fight with co-contestant Rubina Dilaik.