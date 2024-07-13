Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey's sister calls out Lovekesh for not supporting her brother, says, ‘Love should have clarified it, but he must have thought…’

Vishal's sister Neha Pandey called out Lovekesh Kataria for not supporting her brother in the slapping incident

Vishal Pandey & Lovekesh Kataria

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey's sister calls out Lovekesh for not supporting her brother

Armaan Malik slapping Vishal Pandey in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house has become a big topic, with people debating who is right and who is wrong. While Payal Malik appeared on the show and accused Pandey of having wrong intentions towards Armaan's second wife Kritika, Vishal argued that his words had been taken out of context. Now, in an interview, Vishal's sister Neha Pandey called out Lovekesh Kataria for not supporting her brother.

In an interview with News18, Neha said, "Kataria is also of Vishal’s age. I am sure he also got scared and decided to play safe. Lovekesh did not support him. He should have been there. He should have clarified that what Vishal said wasn’t in the wrong way. Vishal did not say anything with bad intentions. Love should have clarified it, but he must have thought about how the audience would perceive the incident. Therefore, he played safe,” she added.

Neha called out the makers for targeting Vishal Pandey and said, "Vishal is being targeted from day one. Armaan and others have targeted him. When Anil ji questioned, it was for Sana and Vishal, but he suddenly stopped at Ranvir (Shorey). Of course, Vishal thought he was being asked. Anil sir then screamed. It made no sense.”

What happened?

Armaan Malik's first wife, who came out of the house last to last week, came as a guest on the Bigg Boss OTT 3 stage, where she brought up a topic about Vishal praising Armaan's second wife. This conversation escalated as Armaan went to confront Vishal. Things got out of hand when Armaan allegedly slapped Vishal. Vishal was seen shocked and charging towards him, daring him to hit him. As soon as this clip went viral, fans started siding with Vishal.

About Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Salman Khan replaced Karan as the host for Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now, in this new season, Anil Kapoor has taken the hosting chair.