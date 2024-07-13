Breaking News
Mumbai: Hit by school van, girl dies after 11 days
Worli hit-and-run case: Cops recover discarded beer cans
Heavy rain likely to lash Mumbai today, IMD issues orange alert
Ghatkopar hoarding case: Two commissioners figure in the SIT charge sheet
Mumbai: Early morning rain, full-day of disruptions
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Bigg Boss OTT 3 Vishal Pandeys sister calls out Lovekesh for not supporting her brother says Love should have clarified it but he must have thought

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey's sister calls out Lovekesh for not supporting her brother, says, ‘Love should have clarified it, but he must have thought…’

Updated on: 13 July,2024 01:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Vishal's sister Neha Pandey called out Lovekesh Kataria for not supporting her brother in the slapping incident

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey's sister calls out Lovekesh for not supporting her brother, says, ‘Love should have clarified it, but he must have thought…’

In Pic: Lovekesh Kataria & Vishal Pandey

Listen to this article
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey's sister calls out Lovekesh for not supporting her brother, says, ‘Love should have clarified it, but he must have thought…’
x
00:00

Armaan Malik slapping Vishal Pandey in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house has become a big topic, with people debating who is right and who is wrong. While Payal Malik appeared on the show and accused Pandey of having wrong intentions towards Armaan's second wife Kritika, Vishal argued that his words had been taken out of context. Now, in an interview, Vishal's sister Neha Pandey called out Lovekesh Kataria for not supporting her brother.


In an interview with News18, Neha said, "Kataria is also of Vishal’s age. I am sure he also got scared and decided to play safe. Lovekesh did not support him. He should have been there. He should have clarified that what Vishal said wasn’t in the wrong way. Vishal did not say anything with bad intentions. Love should have clarified it, but he must have thought about how the audience would perceive the incident. Therefore, he played safe,” she added.


Neha called out the makers for targeting Vishal Pandey and said, "Vishal is being targeted from day one. Armaan and others have targeted him. When Anil ji questioned, it was for Sana and Vishal, but he suddenly stopped at Ranvir (Shorey). Of course, Vishal thought he was being asked. Anil sir then screamed. It made no sense.”


What happened?

Armaan Malik's first wife, who came out of the house last to last week, came as a guest on the Bigg Boss OTT 3 stage, where she brought up a topic about Vishal praising Armaan's second wife. This conversation escalated as Armaan went to confront Vishal. Things got out of hand when Armaan allegedly slapped Vishal. Vishal was seen shocked and charging towards him, daring him to hit him. As soon as this clip went viral, fans started siding with Vishal.

About Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Salman Khan replaced Karan as the host for Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now, in this new season, Anil Kapoor has taken the hosting chair.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Entertainment News Entertainment television news anil kapoor Bigg Boss OTT Bigg Boss

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK