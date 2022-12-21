Amitabh Bachchan recalls playing cricket between shots, despite bat being small

In a recent episode of KBC, a young contestant asked Amitabh Bachchan for details about an old picture of him playing cricket

Amitabh Bachchan. Pic- IANS

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan went down memory lane to talk about one of his old pictures in which he can be seen playing cricket on a film set.

When 15-year-old Tushar Bareth from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, took over the hotseat, he saw one of Big B's old pictures and asked him: "You look so tall but the bat is small. Why?"

Answering his question, Big B replied: "In between shots, when there is still time, all of us played cricket. The bat they brought was so small, it seemed less like a bat for cricket and more like a stick for 'gilli danda'."

Later, the host came to know that Tushar is not getting pocket money from his father. Then he asked his father: "Why are you not giving him pocket money?"

The father said that he learned the Gurukul rules from watching Big B's film, indicating his movie 'Mohabbatein'.

The host said jokingly that it was for the movie and he should be getting pocket money to eat something out and also quipped that there were other things in the film which he is not talking about!

'KBC 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Also Read: KIFF 2022: Shah Rukh Khan touches Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan's feet, fans call it 'K3G reunion'

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever