In conversation with Vicky on KBC, Amitabh Bachchan walks down memory lane, discusses time spent with Kaushal’s father, Sham Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal with Amitabh Bachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati; (right) Bachchan with Shyam Kaushal

Listen to this article Love for father and son x 00:00

Sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his long-running show, Kaun Banega Crorepati is a defining moment for every young actor. However, for Vicky Kaushal, the chance to sit opposite Bachchan on the hot seat was special for another reason—Bachchan and Kaushal’s father, ace action stunt coordinator Sham Kaushal’s association goes back 40 years.

“Few know that the legendary actor had written a beautiful note to Sham praising Vicky’s performance in his debut film, Masaan, the night after its release,” says a source, adding, “After Vicky’s marriage, when Big B spotted Sham at Mehboob Studio, he was excited. He yelled, ‘badhai ho’, from a distance, and hugged Sham.”

Kaushal senior and Bachchan have worked on films like Mard (1985), Bhoothnath (2008), and Ribhu Dasgupta’s series, Yudh (2014).

ADVERTISEMENT

On the Sony TV show, Bachchan and Vicky discussed their love for cricket. “They discussed playing the sport with the crew on set, when shoots would get postponed. Bachchan also revealed that he would play cricket with Sham during outdoor shoots in the picturesque locales of Kashmir. Vicky told Bachchan that gully cricket had been an important part of his life. He also shared that in his society, the sport is played throughout the night on the eve of January 26.”

Vicky turned up on the show with his The Great Indian Family co-star Manushi Chhillar. His film follows an Indian family, and celebrates the diversity of our country.