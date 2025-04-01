Breaking News
Anita Hassanandani shares why she can't lose a few kilos

Updated on: 01 April,2025 10:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anita took to her Instagram, where she shared a video of herself walking playfully with her son Aaravv Reddy

Actress Anita Hassanandani, who is known for her work in shows such as “Kkavyanjali”, “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” and “Naagin 3”, made a hilarious revelation about why she cannot lose a “few kilos.”


Anita took to her Instagram, where she shared a video of herself walking playfully with her son Aaravv Reddy.


On the video, an overlay text read: “I would like to lose a few kilos. But I never lose. I’m a winner.”


For the caption she added: “Me post eating @tossinpizzaindia and @babafalooda.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani)

Natasha made her acting debut in the television series Idhar Udhar in 1998) and had her film debut with the Telugu film Nuvvu Nenu in. From 2001 to 2002, she played Tanushree in Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii.

Her career marked a turning point in 2005, with Kkavyanjali. In 2007, she first played Swati Bhatia in Kayamath and then appeared in the Hindi films: Dus Kahaniyaan and Just Married.From 2007 to 2008, she played Sanchi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi opposite Naman Shaw.

The actress was then seen in Kasamh Se, Kya Dill Mein Hai and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil to name a few. She took a break due to her pregnancy and made her comeback with the Hindi film Maarrich opposite Tusshar Kapoor.

She established herself among the leading actresses of Hindi television with her portrayal of Shagun Arora Raghav in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Yeh Hai Aashiqui. From 2018 to 2019, the actress played Vishakha, a shape-shifting serpent in Naagin 3. In 2020, she reprised her role as Vishakha in Naagin 4.

She returned to television with Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum, where she played Roshni Sahni opposite Jay Bhanushali.Since September 2024, she is seen portraying Devika Gupta Mittal in Suman Indori.

The actress married corporate professional Rohit Reddy in Goa in 2013. In 2020, she announced her pregnancy and welcomed her first child, a boy, in 2021.

