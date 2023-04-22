Breaking News
Anjali Tatrari roped in to play the female lead in 'Vanshaj'

Updated on: 22 April,2023 10:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Anjali made her acting debut in 2018 with the action film 'Simmba' in which she played a minor role. Later, she acted in TV shows like 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan', 'Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na', among others

Picture Courtesy/Anjali Tatrari's Instagram account

TV actress Anjali Tatrari has been roped in to play the female lead in the upcoming show 'Vanshaj.' She talked about playing a young girl Yuvika, a girl next door that she could relate to in many ways.


Anjali made her acting debut in 2018 with the action film 'Simmba' in which she played a minor role. Later, she acted in TV shows like 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan', 'Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na', among others.



Talking about playing the lead in the new show, she said: "Yuvika is a young girl-next-door who finds herself in the midst of a challenging situation and I'm looking forward to portraying her journey as she navigates through this difficult phase."


She added that in many ways she is similar to her on-screen character and Anjali hopes that the audience will love her personality in the show.

"Her character resonated with me instantly and I'm excited to bring her to life on screen. I hope the audience enjoys watching Vanshaj and can connect with the character of Yuvika," she added.

'Vanshaj' will revolve around the lives of the members of a business family and their powerful empire. It will show their trials and tribulations and the flaws despite being wealthy and having political influence.

'Vanshaj' will air in June on Sony SAB.

