Eid 2023: TV stars Shalin Bhanot, Aasif Sheikh and others share their plans for the festival

On the wonderful and memorable occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, several television actors shared their plans

Shalin Bhanot who plays the role of Ranav in ‘Bekaaboo’ shares, “For me, Eid has multiple meanings, the most important of which is patience because you fast, and that represents control. What I love about Ramzaan is that I see people who have a sense of control over their chaotic lives. Eid is about getting together and everyone on the sets of Bekaboo will be celebrating it. My close friends have a fun-filled get-together every year on Eid. I look forward to sharing delicious food and laughter. May the festival’s noor enlighten our hearts and bring us fulfilment. Eid Mubarak!”

Reem Sameer Shaikh who plays the role of Esha in ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ says, “The best of all gifts on Eid is the presence of a happy family. Every year I try to celebrate the holy day with my family and friends. It feels so positive to be trying on new clothes, eating delicious food specially cooked by my Dadi and hosting the guests. I remember, as a child every year, I would dress up in the finest of my clothes and wait for the elders to give me Eidi. May this joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr fill our hearts with gratitude and inspire us to be compassionate towards all.”

Farman Haider who plays the role of Nityam in ‘Saavi Ki Savaari’ shares, “My childhood is filled with wonderful memories, like getting up early to prepare delectable meals like kheer, chole, various kinds of sharbat, and my personal favorite fruit custard. The joy we experience when our entire family gets together, hangs out with the cousins, and goes out to dinner together is immeasurable. This year because I'm so busy with my shoot, I'll be visiting my hometown for just a day. I'll be helping my mother prepare the daawat and spend some quality time with my loved ones. May our hearts be filled with kindness and compassion, and may we continue to spread love and joy wherever we go. Eid Mubarak!”

Fahmaan Khan who plays the role of Ravi in ‘Pyaar Ke Saath Vachan Dharampatnii’ says, “For me, Eid is all about being thankful for the little joys of our daily lives. I’m grateful to have a loving family and an army of ardent fans. I hope everyone is blessed with the luxury of spending time with their loved ones on Eid. May the mouth-watering delicacies of this day add more flavor to our celebrations. Eid Mubarak!”

Aasif Sheikh who is known for his role in 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai' says, "Yes, I will be working during the month of Ramadan. And to celebrate this month with my extended family of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, we also plan an iftar together in the evening. It is always a great and divine feeling to watch the entire crew sitting at the same table and celebrating this ‘Paak Mahina’ with immense warmth."

"Since I will be shooting the entire month, keeping Roza's would be difficult. But I do keep Roza's on the days I am not shooting or have a day off. If you fast, you are low on energy and need breaks, which sometimes doesn't go with the schedule. I pray to Allah every day for the well-being of my loved ones."

He continued, "Eid is always a wonderful and memorable occasion for me. It is about getting together with friends, family, and loved ones. This year, I am excited to host a family gathering. We will have Daawat at my house, consisting of Sheer Kurma, Biryani, Korma, Naan, and many other delicacies. It will be a gala time enjoying this scrumptious meal together"

Hiba Nawab from 'Woh Toh Hai Albela' says: "This Eid will be a little special as my mother is here so will get to eat all yummy food prepared by her. I love eating biryani so I'm very happy. This whole month is about doing good deeds and doing charity so I've been doing that and I keep this as my every year ritual. She continued by saying, "I'll also celebrate it with my family on set on 'Woh Toh Hai Albela' as we also do Iftar together on set. On the day of Eid, I'll call all my friend's home and have good food and spend some good time together."

Alma Hussein from 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' shares: "This year, I will celebrate Eid through a video call with my family because I am currently shooting and will be celebrating this festival with the cast. While we connect with the Almighty in this holy month, it's also a time when the family gets together, and I have a lot of fun and enjoyment because I get Eidi from them. While I'm missing all of that, I have prayed to Allah to keep everyone happy and safe. Eid Mubarak to all my fans and friends."

Sana Sayyad, who essays the role of Palki in 'Kundali Bhagya', shares: "Eid is a joyous occasion that brings together family, friends, and communities to celebrate the blessings and grace of Allah. Having said that, Eid has always been about my family and I only meet my family and relatives on Eid. In fact, every year, my entire family comes to my house and we have a huge feast."

"While we also give each other Eidi, rather than focusing on just material possessions, we also have a deep appreciation for the opportunity we have got to spend time with our families. Though I will be shooting for Kundali Bhagya this year, I plan to pack up early and spend time with my family. Here's wishing everyone Eid Mubarak," she concludes.