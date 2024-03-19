Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain renew their wedding vows for the second time, take a look:

An image of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain exchanging vows in a traditional ceremony began circulating on March 19

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are known as a lovely couple. They often share affectionate videos and beautiful photos on Instagram, showing their strong bond. Recently, they renewed their vows on August 9, 2023, and it seems they've gotten married again!

An image of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain exchanging vows in a traditional ceremony began circulating on March 19. Ankita wore a simple South Indian-style saree, while Vicky Jain was dressed in formal business attire. They shared a gaze filled with deep love, only a deeply committed couple would have.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's first wedding renewal

On Instagram, Ankita shared a video from the intimate ceremony. Vicky can be seen going down on one knee for the actress. They shared a kiss after their wedding was officiated. The caption of the video read, "We got married again #watchtilltheend" The location is yet to be disclosed.

Ankita wore a pink sequinned saree from Rachit Khanna. She completed her look with a statement necklace from Reza Shariffi. Vicky wore a white tuxedo from Motif. Sharing pictures with her husband, she wrote, "I made a wish upon a star, I turned around and there you were✨😇♾️ I love you Mr.J (sic)."

Ankita and Vicky tied the knot on December 14, 2021, in Mumbai. Sharing pictures from the wedding, the actress wrote, "Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!"

The couple dated for a few years before tying the knot. While she is an actress, he is a businessman. Their wedding was a grand and starry affair that included haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies.

Ankita made her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor's daily soap Pavitra Rishta in 2009. After the show ended in 2014, she participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4. She ventured into Bollywood with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Ankita was seen in the role of Jhalkaribai. Her second film was Baaghi 3. Taking the legacy of Pavitra Rishta forward, she was roped in for the web sequel of the show. Ankita Lokhande was last seen in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 17.