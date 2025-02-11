Breaking News
Ankita Lokhande slams Rozlyn Khan over comments against Hina Khan: 'For your kind information, madam…'

Updated on: 11 February,2025 11:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Ankita Lokhande slammed Rozlyn Khan’s ‘cheap’ comments doubting Hina Khan’s stage 3 cancer, calling her out in a strong Instagram post.

In pic: Ankita Lokhande & Rozlyn Khan

Rozlyn Khan has been making serious allegations against Hina Khan, who has been battling stage 3 breast cancer. In a recent interview, Rozlyn claimed that she doubts whether Hina is actually at stage 3. Now, Ankita Lokhande has reacted to these ‘cheap’ comments. Ankita took to Instagram, sharing a reel of Rozlyn talking about Hina and attaching a long message, calling her out for her remarks on Hina’s cancer journey.



Ankita wrote on Instagram: "How could someone think so low, my goodness… That’s so cheap!! For your kind information, madam, this girl Hina is fighting cancer with such bravery, and I’m saying this because I know it. Vikki met her a few days back in the hospital, where she was undergoing chemotherapy. Rocky was with her, and Vikki told me he was in tears seeing her like that!! Hina, you are strong, our Sherkhan. It’s not easy for you or anyone facing this!! God bless you, girl. This too shall pass. @realhinakhan"


What Rozlyn Khan said about Hina

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Rozlyn accused Hina of spreading misinformation and said, "A 15-hour mastectomy is impossible. She is exaggerating it. My surgery lasted 8 to 10 hours because I was at stage 4, and my 16 lymph nodes were removed. It was a major surgery. In fact, she (Hina Khan) claimed her surgery lasted for 15 hours. What kind of surgery is she talking about? She has not provided details on whether it was an MRM or something else."

She further accused Hina of using her cancer diagnosis for publicity, saying, "She talks about herself rather than sharing details about the treatments she is undergoing. She is keeping everything in the dark. I doubt if she is actually at stage 3. Every interview or byte she gives revolves around herself or her bravery."

Hina on her cancer journey

Speaking about her cancer battle, Hina shared with us, "I haven’t spoken much about it, but I will when the time is right. I want to talk about my journey, to tell people what I went through. Right now, people don’t know what I have been through, what I am going through, or what’s going to happen next. But don’t worry—everything is fine and under control. It wasn’t as simple as ‘Oh, something happened? Okay, it will be fixed.’ No, it wasn’t that simple."

