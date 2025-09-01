Sharing a series of pictures, including the ones from her Pavitra Rishta days, Ankita Lokhande wrote in an emotional post, “Priya Marathe was my first friend"

Television actor Priya Marathe , known for her work in the popular show Pavitra Rishta, passed away at the age of 38 on Sunday. According to reports, she breathed her last at her Mira Road residence in Mumbai. She had been battling cancer for the past year. Despite receiving treatment, she could not recover from the illness. Now, her co-actor Ankita Lokhande has reacted to her demise.

Ankita Lokhande mourns Priya Marathe's demise

Sharing a series of pictures, including the ones from her Pavitra Rishta days, Ankita wrote, “Priya was my first friend from Pavitra Rishta. Me, Prarthana, and Priya.. our little gang… it always felt so wholesome when we were together. Priya, Prats, and I lovingly called each other wedee in Marathi, and that bond was truly special. She was there in my good days and held me through my sad days… never once missing to show up when I needed her. She never missed attending the Gauri Maha Aarti during Ganpati Bappa, and this year, I’ll pray for your soul there, my wedee… while missing you dearly.”

Ankita added, “Priya was the strongest. She fought every battle with so much courage. Aaj ti nahiye amchya sobat, and it breaks my heart to even write this. Losing her is a reminder that we really never know the battles someone is fighting behind their smile. So, be kind… always. Priya, my dear wedee, you will always live in my heart and in my memories. Thank you for every laugh, every tear, every moment. Until we meet again… Om Shanti.”

About Priya Marathe

Priya started as a stand-up comedian and ventured into television. She was born on April 23, 1987, in Mumbai. She did her schooling and college in Mumbai and soon found her calling in the world of acting. She made her TV debut with the Marathi serial Ya Sukhano Ya and then Char Divas Sasuche.

She essayed the role of Varsha in Pavitra Rishta. She also appeared briefly in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain as Jyoti Malhotra. She married actor Shantanu Moghe on 24 April 2012. Priya’s passing is a big loss to the Marathi and Hindi entertainment world. Her contribution to television will always be remembered.