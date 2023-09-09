Ankita Lokhande slams pregnancy rumours and denies all

Ankita Lokhande breaks silence and puts an end to pregnancy speculation

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have undeniably become one of television's most adored couples. Their chemistry is a delight to fans, who eagerly follow their updates on social media. Amidst the buzz surrounding Ankita's alleged pregnancy, the actress has finally addressed the rumors, setting the record straight.

Despite taking a break from her career, Ankita Lokhande has remained in the spotlight due to her exciting vacations with Vicky Jain, often in exotic locations. However, speculations about her pregnancy recently surfaced, with fans and paparazzi spotting a "baby bump". In response to these speculations, Ankita decided to clear the air.

In an interaction with Etimes, Ankita shared her perspective on the rumors and the fake pregnancy pictures circulating on the internet. She humorously remarked, "Mujhe hassi aati hai ki sacchi inke paas koi kaam nahi hai (I find it comical that these people have no other work)." She went on to explain that such speculations are commonplace in the media, but they don't bother her in the slightest.

Ankita emphasized her resilience against the rumors, saying, "I don’t care about these rumors. I see so many memes about me. There are also pictures of me having a baby bump on YouTube and social media, but I don’t give it attention at all."

Addressing her career and life plans, Ankita shared a refreshing perspective. She emphasized that she doesn't stress about societal expectations or a biological clock. She stated, "Whether it is my career, my wedding, or having a kid, whenever it has to happen, it will happen. I don’t worry about any biological clock, jab jisko aana hoga aajayega, koi rok nahi sakta bus Bhagwan ki wish honi chahiye (Whoever has to come will come. No one can stop if God wishes)."

Ankita Lokhande, known for her debut in Bollywood with Manikarnika and her role in Pavitra Rishta, is not just making headlines for her personal life. She and her husband Vicky Jain are gearing up to be part of the intriguing Bigg Boss 17, which promises to introduce a unique twist this year with a couples and singles theme.

Fans eagerly await her return to the screen and continue to support her journey in both personal and professional spheres.