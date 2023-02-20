Exclusive video! Ankita Lokhande spills the beans on her role in 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' with Randeep Hooda

The actress got into conversation with mid-day.com

Ankita Lokhande whose film 'The Last Coffee' has just released, will next be seen in 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' with Randeep Hooda. Opening up about her role, the actress told mid-day.com, "I'm playing Yamunabai, Veer Savarkar's wife. He's an unsung hero because people don't know too much about his life. People don't know what kind of a part she played in Veer Savarkar's life, that's my journey in the film. I'm playing a role that ages from 16 to 60 years. I got to portray an entire graph and I love such roles. People know that I'm beautiful and I just don't want to show my face. People have seen me looking pretty in 'The Last Coffee,' now I want characters where I can perform."

The shooting is currently halted after Randeep suffered an injury after he fainted while riding a horse and got severely injured. According to reports, he lost 22 kg for his role, there was hardly any muscle left around his knee due to which the fall had a major impact on his knee and leg. The actor injured his left leg which may require surgery. The actress said, "We stopped shooting because Randeep broke his leg but hopefully we will continue soon. Then I'll be old!"

Randeep is also making his directorial debut with the film and speaking about that side of him, Ankita added, "As a director he is into everyone's job asking what we are doing! It's amazing to see yourself through a director's vision because when you meet new people you get to know yourself more and realise what you are capable of. When he pushes me to do something, I pull it off and he says, 'awesome work' I feel good. Every artist loves to be appreciated and so do I."

