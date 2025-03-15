This Holi was no different—this year too, Ankita & Vicky threw a grand bash, and several videos and photos of the couple's grand party made it to social media

In Pic: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Listen to this article ‘Full talli hai’: THIS video made netizens believe Ankita Lokhande was too drunk after Holi party x 00:00

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain always throw grand Holi bashes, and almost the entire TV industry joins them for AnVi Ki Rasleela. This Holi was no different—this year too, Ankita & Vicky threw a grand bash, and several videos and photos of the couple's grand party made it to social media. While several have been going viral, one particular clip is catching a lot of limelight. The video shows Ankita and Vicky leaving the venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Netizens believe Ankita Lokhande was too drunk

After playing Holi, the couple was seen leaving the party and making their way to their car. The video also has the Pavitra Rishta actress asking paparazzi not to shoot her. In the clip, Ankita can be heard saying, "Thank you so much, bas bas." As this particular video of Ankita & Vicky went viral, fans started alleging that Ankita was too drunk.

While reacting to the viral video, fans started commenting on the clip. One wrote, "I think zyada pee li hai, dekho sambhal hi nahi rahe hai." "Ankita ne to kuch jada hee pi liya hai," another comment read. A third comment read, "Ankita ko bhaang chadh rakhi h." One more comment read, "Full talli hai drink karke." One user wrote, "Nasha overload ho gaya."

About Ankita & Vicky’s Holi bash

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s Holi bash was a star-studded event. The event was attended by Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Manisha Rani, Isha Malviya, and Mannara Chopra, among others. Ankita's mother, along with her in-laws, was also present at the celebration. They were all seen dancing and enjoying the party.

Ankita & Vicky’s work front

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot in December 2021 after dating for years. On the work front, Ankita, who was recently seen in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, is currently part of the second season of the reality TV show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, hosted by Bharti Singh. The show features actors including Vicky Jain, Rahul Vaidya, Elvish Yadav, Abdu Rozik, Mannara Chopra, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, among others.

Meanwhile, Vicky Jain is all set to make his fictional debut with the sequel of the iconic TV show Fauji, starring Shah Rukh Khan. Apart from that, Vicky is also a part of Celebrity Laughter Chefs along with Ankita Lokhande.