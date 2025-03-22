Breaking News
Updated on: 22 March,2025 07:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

While talking to the couple, she congratulated them on their wedding and said, “Aap mujhe bohot pyare ho. Maine ek saal pehle vada kiya tha ki jab bhi shadi hogi, main aaungi.”

Rupali Ganguly attends paparazzo’s wedding, congratulates couple: ‘Maine ek saal pehle vada kiya tha’

Rupali Ganguly. Pic/Instagram

Rupali Ganguly has been in the headlines for quite some time for all the wrong reasons. First, her stepdaughter called her out and made several allegations against her. Later, reports surfaced that several actors have been leaving Anupamaa because of her. However, recently, Rupali did something special and won hearts. Yesterday, a video of Rupali Ganguly attending the wedding celebration of a paparazzo surfaced on social media.


Rupali Ganguly attends paparazzo wedding


Recently, she attended the wedding of a paparazzo, taking time out to celebrate the special occasion of someone who has been capturing her professional milestones for years. She congratulated the newlyweds, spent time with their family, and ensured they felt special on their big day.


 
 
 
 
 
Unlike a typical celebrity appearance, Rupali Ganguly's visit was personal and filled with emotion. She greeted everyone with a warm smile, took pictures, and engaged in conversations. Her presence turned the wedding into a memorable affair for those in attendance. She made sure to give her time and attention to the couple, adding a personal touch to the celebration.

For the function, Rupali wore a beautiful multicoloured saree and paired the six yards with a yellow blouse. The actress tied her hair in a stylish way and further accessorized her look with stunning ornaments. Rupali kept her makeup minimal to let her natural beauty shine. While talking to the couple, she congratulated them on their wedding and said, "Aap mujhe bohot pyare ho. Maine ek saal pehle vada kiya tha ki jab bhi shadi hogi, main aaungi."

Rupali Ganguly on work front

On the professional front, Rupali Ganguly is currently seen playing the titular role in Star Plus' popular show Anupamaa, which has consistently topped TRP charts. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, the daily soap is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee. The show premiered on 13 July 2020 on StarPlus and streams digitally on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ganguly is widely recognized for her portrayal of Monisha Singh Sarabhai in the popular sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She has appeared in numerous successful television series, portraying Sujata in Ek Packet Umeed (2008) and Pinky Khanna Ahuja in Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi (2011–2013), following which she took a sabbatical from acting for seven years and returned with Anupamaa.

