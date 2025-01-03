Breaking News
Mumbai: Bridges over railway lines are ready, but BMC is yet to build ramps
Mumbai: New Year Party turns fatal as one person gets killed over which song to play
Mumbai: Man hammers girlfriend's father on New Year's Eve
Mumbai weather updates: Changing weather conditions, crackdown on construction activities helps improve AQI
Vasai: Man arrested for raping minor at workplace
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Chashmish ka dose of sunshine Rupali Ganguly vibes to song from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

'Chashmish ka dose of sunshine': Rupali Ganguly vibes to song from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Updated on: 03 January,2025 08:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

On Thursday, she took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself wearing a pair of glasses and soaking in some much-needed sunshine

'Chashmish ka dose of sunshine': Rupali Ganguly vibes to song from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Rupali Ganguly. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
'Chashmish ka dose of sunshine': Rupali Ganguly vibes to song from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
x
00:00

Television actress Rupali Ganguly, best known for her titular role in Anupamaa, recently showed a playful side of herself as she channeled her "chashmish" persona.


On Thursday, she took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself wearing a pair of glasses and soaking in some much-needed sunshine.


Picture Courtesy/Rupali Ganguly`s Instagram account


In the clip, Rupali is seen vibing to the song “Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein” from the film “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.” Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Aaj subah subah chashmish ka dose of sunshine.” She also happily posed for the camera.

The ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ actress also posted a photo of herself with her on-screen daughter, Rahi (played by Adrija Addy Roy). For the caption, she wrote, “When the first day of the year looks so beautiful.”

On New Year’s Day, Rupali shared photos from her spiritual trip, captioning it, “Hope, love, health, good work, fur babies, kindness, divine, and family… I wish for all of us this new year.”

The ‘Sanjivani’ star also shared heartwarming photos and videos from her Christmas celebrations. Rupali posted a series of joyful photos, where she was seen posing happily beside a beautifully decorated Christmas tree adorned with sparkling lights, shiny ornaments, and a star on top.

Sharing her photos, Rupali wrote, “Christmas vibes and all things nice. Merry Christmas! #bekind #christmas #joyofgiving #blessed #gratitude #rupaliganguly #anupamaa #jaimatadi #jaimahakal.”

A few days ago, Ganguly embarked on a spiritual journey to Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir to seek blessings at the revered shrine.

On the professional front, Rupali Ganguly first gained recognition for her role as Manisha in the iconic sitcom “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.” Her portrayal of Dr. Simran Chopra in the medical drama “Sanjivani: A Medical Boon.” Rupali also participated in “Bigg Boss 1” in 2006.

After a break from the small screen, Rupali made a spectacular return in 2020 with “Anupamaa.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK