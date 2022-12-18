Anupamaa Update: Barkhaa files an Apprehension Complaint against Paakhi and Vanraj, Paakhi CONVENIENTLY blames her father Vanraj for the entire mess up in the relationships

Will the police take custody of Paakhi and Vanraj and is there a separation on the cards for Paakhi and Adhik is what will be unveiled in the future episode
The day starts off with Anupamaa rushing home only to find out that Anuj, Barkhaa, Ankush and Adhik have gone to the Shah House. Wasting no time, Anupamaa rushes to Shah House, where Barkhaa tells everyone that she has filed an Apprehension Complaint against Vanraj and Paakhi, as a part of self-protection. She explains her act of filing the complaint because she is very unsure of Vanraj and Paakhi’s temperament and anger. Without even blinking an eyelid, Vanraj, Baa and Paakhi put the whole blame on Anupamaa and hold her as the mind behind Barkhaa filing an Apprehension Complaint against them. Anuj steps in and defends Anupamaa stating that she is not even aware of the proceedings in the Shah House!
Thereafter ensues a heated argument between Anu and Vanraj. Hearing about the police complaint, Paakhi starts panicking very badly. Barkhaa, on the other hand, states that she has received the entire proceedings, which will serve as a solid proof against the father-daughter duo. That’s when Baa starts blaming Paakhi for the whole mess. Babuji in his trademark style, applauds Baa for flipping sides within a second!
In the typical ‘Vanraj style’, fuming with anger, he says that he doesn’t care even if the relationship between Paakhi and Adhik gets broken. Hearing this, Paakhi steps in and says that she cares for her relationship with Adhik and CONVENIENTLY blames her father Vanraj for the entire mess up in the relationships. Needless to say, this stand of Paakhi, not just shocks Vanraj but also everyone present in the room!
Anupamaa, meanwhile, hears everything from the doorstep and claps angrily for Paakhi’s high-headedness. No sooner she enters the house, she starts schooling Paakhi. Seeing Dimpy inside the house, Baa taunts her indirectly saying that it’s their internal family matter. Hearing which, Dimpy decides to go out of the house and wait outside, but is stopped by Samar. Seeing this, Baa is shocked. Barkha tells Anupamaa that, even though she has adopted chhoti Anu, she is such a gem of a person, unlike Paakhi, who is her real daughter! She, then, turns towards Adhik and asks him to decide whether he wants to stay with Paakhi or leave her and live separately.