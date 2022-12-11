Anupamaa Update: Relationship between Adhik and Paakhi goes from BAD to WORST, is there a SEPERATION on the cards?

Today’s episode is nothing less than a high-voltage volatile one
Instagram Accounts Of Adhik Mehta (unverified)
The day starts with Anupamaa being extremely worried about the way Adhik (Adhik Mehta) and Paakhi’s relationship is shaping up. Adhik, on the other hand, tries to explain everything to Vanraj about Paakhi’s irrational and irritating behavior, that has now got on his nerves. Seeing Adhik ‘raising his volume’ before Paakhi, an infuriated Vanraj warns hi, to behave properly with his daughter. Vanraj (Sudanshu Pandey) leaves their house with a stern warning to Adhik, who then, goes to the bedroom to sleep.
Also Read: Anupamaa Update- Vanraj and Baa ban Anupama from coming home, Pakhi takes advantage of Vanraj’s emotional attachment towards her
Paakhi, on the other hand, forces him to talk to her, which he refuses. Not the one to take a no for an answer, Paakhi keeps on insisting that Adhik should talk to her. Adhik, on the other hand, even though irritated, tries his level best to maintain his calm. But, when Paakhi keeps on instigating him to talk, Adhik loses his cool and that leads to a high voltage heated argument between the two. Paakhi being the typical Paakhi, starts throwing things of the house in a fit of anger. Amidst all this, Adhik gets hurt on his face and blood oozes out. Their neighbors accumulate outside their house and start talking the duo’s constant fight.
Also Read: Anupamaa update: Vanraj Shah WARNS Anupama to withdraw the case or sever all her ties with the Shah family
Seeing blood, Adhik starts panicking and goes to meet Anuj and Anupamaa and hugs them tightly and cries bitterly. Just as when he is about to narrate the whole incident, Adhik’s sister Barkha enters the scene and is shocked to see her brother in this condition. That’s when enters Vanraj in a fit of anger.