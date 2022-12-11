Breaking News
Anupamaa Update: Relationship between Adhik and Paakhi goes from BAD to WORST, is there a SEPERATION on the cards?

Updated on: 11 December,2022 08:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Today’s episode is nothing less than a high-voltage volatile one

The day starts with Anupamaa being extremely worried about the way Adhik (Adhik Mehta) and Paakhi’s relationship is shaping up. Adhik, on the other hand, tries to explain everything to Vanraj about Paakhi’s irrational and irritating behavior, that has now got on his nerves. Seeing Adhik ‘raising his volume’ before Paakhi, an infuriated Vanraj warns hi, to behave properly with his daughter. Vanraj (Sudanshu Pandey) leaves their house with a stern warning to Adhik, who then, goes to the bedroom to sleep.


Paakhi, on the other hand, forces him to talk to her, which he refuses. Not the one to take a no for an answer, Paakhi keeps on insisting that Adhik should talk to her. Adhik, on the other hand, even though irritated, tries his level best to maintain his calm. But, when Paakhi keeps on instigating him to talk, Adhik loses his cool and that leads to a high voltage heated argument between the two. Paakhi being the typical Paakhi, starts throwing things of the house in a fit of anger. Amidst all this, Adhik gets hurt on his face and blood oozes out. Their neighbors accumulate outside their house and start talking the duo’s constant fight.  


Seeing blood, Adhik starts panicking and goes to meet Anuj and Anupamaa and hugs them tightly and cries bitterly. Just as when he is about to narrate the whole incident, Adhik’s sister Barkha enters the scene and is shocked to see her brother in this condition. That’s when enters Vanraj in a fit of anger.

 

