Anupamaa Update: Vanraj REPENTS for Paakhi's upbringing and REGRETS for not having listened to Anupamaa

Will better sense prevail in the high-headed Paakhi and will she apologize to everyone is what remains to be seen
Official Instagram Account of Rupali Ganguly
The day starts off with Adhik telling Paakhi that he needs time to think about the future of their relationship. After this, everyone leaves Paakhi in the crossroads (quite literally) of their society. Back home, Baa taunts Vanraj non-stop without a break or a pause about how he was responsible for the bad upbringing of Paakhi. Anuj comforts Anupamaa telling her not to worry.
Also Read: Rupali Ganguly, who plays the title role of ‘Anupamaa’, speaks about her inspiration in real life
On the other hand, a visibly frustrated and ‘haara-hua’ Vanraj tells Baa that he has completely failed as a father and expresses regret for not having listened to Anupamaa. Paakhi overhears the whole conversation and feels extremely bitter about the whole thing.
Meanwhile, Barkhaa tells Anuj and Anupamaa that she wants to discuss something extremely important. She says that, since everyone knows that Paakhi, right now, is mentally unstable, it’s not possible for Adhik to stay with her. She also adds that she thinks that it's better that Adhik and Paakhi go for a DIVORCE! Needless to say, these unexpected words shock Anupamaa and Anuj to no end.
Also Read: Anupamaa Update: Relationship between Adhik and Paakhi goes from BAD to WORST, is there a SEPERATION on the cards?
SPOILER ALERT: When Anupamaa gets a call that Paakhi has gone missing, she and Anuj go in the latter’s car to search for her. During their search, Anupamaa suddenly tells Anuj to stop the car because she spots Paakhi. BUT… Paakhi is lying on the road! Has she hurt herself or is this also one of Paakhi’s attention- seeking tactics is what one will see in the next episode of Anupamaa.