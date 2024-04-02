Breaking News
Arjun Bijlani holds from hot air balloon atop Melbourne Dont think everything below is small
Arjun Bijlani holds from hot air balloon atop Melbourne: 'Don't think everything below is small'

Updated on: 02 April,2024 06:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Actor Arjun Bijlani has shared pictures from his vacation to Melbourne, Australia, saying 'when ur on top don't think everything below is small'

Arjun Bijlani holds from hot air balloon atop Melbourne: 'Don't think everything below is small'

Arjun Bijlani. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actor Arjun Bijlani has shared pictures from his vacation to Melbourne, Australia, saying 'when ur on top don't think everything below is small'.


Taking to Instagram, the 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' actor shared pictures, wherein he can be seen posing in the hot air balloon, wearing a yellow hoodie, and a brown cap. He is admiring the picturesque backdrop and sunset.


The post is captioned as: "When ur on top don't think everything below is small. It might appear that way but it's not!! #gratitude #humility #philosphy #visitmelbourne."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun plays the lead in the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti'.

The story revolves around Shiv and Shakti, played by Arjun and Nikki Sharma, respectively, navigating their life through the challenges thrown at them.

Produced by Prateek under Studio LSD, the show airs on Zee TV.

