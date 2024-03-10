Breaking News
Arjun Bijlani on two weeks bed rest after successful appendicitis surgery
Arjun Bijlani on two weeks' bed rest after successful appendicitis surgery

Updated on: 10 March,2024 07:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Arjun Bijlani was rushed to the hospital after experiencing significant pain in the lower right side of his stomach due to appendicitis

Arjun Bijlani. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actor Arjun Bijlani has undergone an emergency appendicitis surgery on Saturday. His wife Neha shared the update about about Arjun Bijlani’s health. Neha said that the surgery was successful and doctors have advised him to rest for two weeks.


Arjun, who is seen in 'Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti', had his family and fans worried after he complained about severe stomach pain. He was operated upon at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. Arjun took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with a drip injected in his hand. He wrote, "Jo hota hai ache ke lie hota hai."


Neha said: "The surgery went well. He was in immense pain yesterday. It was heartbreaking for us to see him go through the surgery, no matter how big or small it is. But I am grateful to the doctors and God that it was successful, and I hope that he will be fine soon."


She added, "Doctors have advised Arjun to take rest for at least two weeks. He just underwent an operation, and it is important for him to rest." Neha thanked his fans and followers for their prayers and wishes during this tough time, and added, "Everyone's prayers mean a lot to us."

