Actor Arjun Bijlani says if he could play a character from the Ramayana in a modern-day adaptation, he would love to play Lord Ram.

“He (Lord Ram) embodies patience, virtue, and the ability to remain calm under pressure. In today’s world, these qualities are more important than ever,” said the actor, who was last seen in ‘Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti’.

“Lord Ram’s journey teaches us to stay true to our values and have faith, even when the path is tough. Plus, his sense of responsibility and leadership is something I really admire and would like to portray on screen,” he added.

The actor, who is balancing work and his professional life, also mentioned that Dussehra is all about overcoming challenges.

He said: “Work has been intense, but I’ve made sure to keep a balance by staying organised and making time for my family. It’s all about prioritising and understanding that every moment counts. Dussehra reminds me that with determination, we can overcome anything life throws at us.”

Arjun said that Dussehra teaches the importance of standing up for what is right.

He said, “It’s a reminder that true strength comes from within and that every obstacle is an opportunity to grow.”

“In today’s world, where we often encounter stress and uncertainty, the festival symbolises that no matter how tough things get, we have the power to rise above difficulties. It encourages us to remain persistent, trust our journey, and believe that with time and effort, we can overcome any hurdle,” he added.

Talking about how he manages to balance traditional values while embracing modern celebrations, he said: “It’s all about creating a blend of both. While I love the traditional aspects like visiting temples, doing poojas, and watching Ravan Dahan, I also enjoy the modern-day gatherings with family and friends.”

The actor said that one doesn’t have to choose one over the other.

“Festivals evolve, and so can the way we celebrate them. It’s important to keep the essence alive while adapting to today’s world,” he concluded.

