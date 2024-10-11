Elaborate security arrangements have been made by Mumbai Police for the Dussehra rallies at Dadar and Azad Maidan

Preparations on for the annual Dussehra rally of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) at Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai, on Friday, October 11. PIC/ASHISH RAJE

More than 12,000 personnel of the Mumbai Police will be deployed for the Dussehra rallies of the Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) as well as the immersion of the Durga idols in the city, an officer said on Friday.

Shiv Sena (UBT) will hold its annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park, and the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, will conduct a gathering at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Saturday, news agency PTI reported.

Supporters of both political parties from across the state are expected to throng the city in large numbers for these events, the officer said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made at both these places, and police personnel will be deployed for rallies, he added.

More than 12,000 police personnel, six additional commissioners of police, 27 deputy commissioners, 54 assistant commissioners and 2,300 police officers will be on the streets to avoid any untoward incidents, the officer informed.

Platoons of the state reserve police force (SRPF), quick response teams (QRT), riot control police, delta, combat forces, and home guards have also been stationed, he said.

Besides the security arrangements, the traffic police have imposed restrictions on some routes and created diversions at various locations to ensure smooth movement of vehicles, the official added.

